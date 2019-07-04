Pretty much all of Apple’s iCloud services are down… happy Independence Day!

Today is the perfect day to celebrate your independence… from Apple’s iCloud services! Pretty much every service Apple offers related to iCloud is having serious issues right now. iCloud backup? Down! iCloud Mail? Down! iCloud Keychain? Down! iCloud Calendar? Down! iCloud Contacts? Down! iCloud Drive? Down! iCloud photo sync? Down! iCloud reminders, notes, and sign in? Down, down, and down!

Apple Pay and Find My services are down as well, and so are a bunch of other Apple services. You know what? Maybe it’s time to put down your iPhone and go enjoy the 4th. 👍