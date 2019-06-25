10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix before they’re removed in July

Keanu Reeves is having a moment. He seems to be in everything lately, whether it’s a cameo appearance in a Netflix movie, a starring role in a video game, or the titular character of an action blockbuster. He has even made his way on to my monthly list of movies and shows you should watch before they depart Netflix, as all three Matrix movies are being removed on July 1st. Keanu Reeves giveth, and Keanu Reeves taketh away.

Some other notable departures include Chasing Amy (Kevin Smith’s best movie), Punch-Drunk Love (Adam Sandler’s best movie), and Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro’s best movie). And while it’s not exactly my cup of tea, all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars are leaving Netflix too, and people seem to really like that show.

Here are the ten best movies and shows Netflix is dumping next month, and the date on which they will be dumped. If you don’t watch them before then, you might never get to see them on Netflix at all:

