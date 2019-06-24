Brand new Raspberry Pi 4 supports 4GB of RAM and 4K displays

There’s a brand new Raspberry Pi model in town, one that supports up to 4GB of RAM as well as dual 4K display. That’s impressive power from a tiny board that starts at $35, making it a no-brainer purchase. The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is what you want to be looking for, a device that will bring you “a complete desktop” experience.”

“Whether you’re editing documents, browsing the web with a bunch of tabs open, juggling spreadsheets or drafting a presentation, you’ll find the experience smooth and very recognizable — but on a smaller, more energy-efficient and much more cost-effective machine,” the Raspberry Foundation the company says.

Specs include a 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU that will deliver a 3x performance bump, up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, VideoCore VI graphics with support for OpenGL ES 3.x, two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, USB-C, dual-band 802.11ac wireless support, Bluetooth 5, dual 4K monitor support (via micro HDMI connectors), 4Kp60 hardware decode of HEVC video, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Image Source: Raspberry Pi

For $35, you get the 1GB of RAM version, and it’ll cost you $10 extra each time you double the memory — so you can go up to $55 for a maxed out version of the new board.

The new Raspberry Pi 4 case also gets new accessories, like a new case that matches the arrangement of the new ports, as well as a new USB-C power supply, which delivers power of up to 15W. Both of these will cost you an extra $5 on top of the actual board.

A desktop Kit priced at $120 also contains an official mouse and keyboard, a pair of HDMI cables, an updated Beginner’s Guide, and a pre-installed 32GB microSD card. Since we’re talking microSD cards, the new board also gets a brand new software release:

To support Raspberry Pi 4, we are shipping a radically overhauled operating system, based on the forthcoming Debian 10 Buster release. This brings numerous behind-the-scenes technical improvements, along with an extensively modernized user interface, and updated applications including the Chromium 74 web browser.

Finally, all the projects that are based on previous Raspberry hardware will be compatible with the new hardware, so you can definitely go for the upgrade.

You can already order the new Raspberry Pi 4 at this link, or get one from the Raspberry Pi store in Cambridge, UK.