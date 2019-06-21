Netflix is finally testing an awesome new feature we’ve wanted for so long

Watching Netflix at work is an actual thing, and it’s no surprise considering the streaming service is available on just about every device you can imagine. You don’t need to play your favorite TV shows at your workstation, you can just do it on a phone or tablet. But wouldn’t it be a lot better to do it on the same computer you pretend to use for work?

Some Netflix users have discovered that they can play Netflix in a pop-out window, similar to what’s available on YouTube, although it’s unclear when or even if the feature will be rolled out to all accounts. The test lets you watch videos in a window that hovers over all other windows, which means you can theoretically work and play at the same time. Not that you’ll be that productive if you’re doing them simultaneously, of course.

There are obviously plenty of scenarios where this new feature would be very useful since it lets you do other things on your computer without interrupting Netflix playback. That said, one could argue that you can already do that. All you have to do is load Netflix in a separate window and then resize your windows around Netflix.

Image Source: Engadget

But the pop-out player doesn’t need any tinkering. It just works. All you have to do is click on a small icon at the bottom of the screen, Engadget reports, and you can see it in action in the animation above. Subtitles aren’t supported for the time being, but that’s something that could be easily fixed down the road, assuming the pop-out player graduates from limited testing and becomes an actual Netflix feature.

Netflix hasn’t made any announcements about the new functionality, which means it’s definitely just a test until we’re told otherwise. If you’re not able to test it out, it just means Netflix hasn’t selected you for the pop-out player test.