When it comes to Netflix’s new original movies and shows set to premiere in July, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that in terms of quantity, the release schedule of Netflix original productions is way down next month compared to the 56 new originals that will hit the streaming service over the course of June (you can find that complete list right here to ensure that you don’t miss anything good). While the quantity is indeed down, the good news is that the quality is shaping up to be a huge jump over June.

We don’t have to tell you what the star of the show is on Netflix next month, because you’ve undoubtedly been sitting on the edge of your seat for months waiting for this particular show to return. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, Stranger Things is finally back for its third season! Stranger Things season 3 will arrive on Netflix on July 4th, and the complete season will of course be available that day. It’s said to be as fun as season 1 and as terrifying as season 2, so we seriously cannot wait to see what’s in store from our favorite crew of retro kids.

A brand new season of Stranger Things might be the biggest new release coming to Netflix in July, but there’s plenty more to be excited about like the seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black as well as a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. You can find the entire schedule of Netflix original releases in July below, and we’ve included links to each Netflix page that was available at the time of this writing. If you want to see all the third-party content coming to Netflix next month as well, you’ll find it in our earlier coverage.

Streaming July 1st

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 3rd

Streaming July 4th

Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 6th

Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 10th

Streaming July 11th

Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 12th

Streaming July 16th

Streaming July 17th

Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 18th

Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 19th

Streaming July 24th

The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 25th

Streaming July 26th

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st