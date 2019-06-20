When it comes to Netflix’s new original movies and shows set to premiere in July, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that in terms of quantity, the release schedule of Netflix original productions is way down next month compared to the 56 new originals that will hit the streaming service over the course of June (you can find that complete list right here to ensure that you don’t miss anything good). While the quantity is indeed down, the good news is that the quality is shaping up to be a huge jump over June.
We don’t have to tell you what the star of the show is on Netflix next month, because you’ve undoubtedly been sitting on the edge of your seat for months waiting for this particular show to return. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, Stranger Things is finally back for its third season! Stranger Things season 3 will arrive on Netflix on July 4th, and the complete season will of course be available that day. It’s said to be as fun as season 1 and as terrifying as season 2, so we seriously cannot wait to see what’s in store from our favorite crew of retro kids.
A brand new season of Stranger Things might be the biggest new release coming to Netflix in July, but there’s plenty more to be excited about like the seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black as well as a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. You can find the entire schedule of Netflix original releases in July below, and we’ve included links to each Netflix page that was available at the time of this writing. If you want to see all the third-party content coming to Netflix next month as well, you’ll find it in our earlier coverage.
Streaming July 1st
- Designated Survivor: 60 Days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 2nd
- Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 3rd
- The Last Czars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yummy Mummies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 4th
- Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 6th
- Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 10th
- Family Reunion — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Parchís: El documental — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 11th
- Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 12th
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- 4 latas — NETFLIX FILM
- Blown Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bonus Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extreme Engagement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kidnapping Stella — NETFLIX FILM
- Point Blank — NETFLIX FILM
- Taco Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True Tunes: Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 16th
- Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 17th
- Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 18th
- Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 19th
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- La casa de papel: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Queer Eye: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac — NETFLIX ANIME
- Typewriter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 24th
- The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 25th
- Another Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Workin’ Moms: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 26th
- Boi — NETFLIX FILM
- Girls With Balls — NETFLIX FILM
- My First First Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Son — NETFLIX FILM
- Sugar Rush: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Worst Witch: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 30th
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part l — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Letdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Red Sea Diving Resort — NETFLIX FILM