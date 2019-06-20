We know exactly how much new footage we’ll see in Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ rerelease

With $2.788 billion in ticket sales, Avatar has been the undisputed king of the box office for almost a decade. No other movie came close, although many have tried. That is, until Avengers: Endgame was released nearly two months ago. The film needed just two weekends to hit the $2 billion mark after a monster opening weekend that topped $1 billion in sales. But will it be able to steal Avatar’s crown? As it stands right now Endgame is at $2.744 billion, and that $45 million separating it from James Cameron’s blockbuster might be a tough ask, were it not for the upcoming rerelease. “Whatever it takes,” am I right?

Earlier this week Marvel confirmed that it will relaunch the film with never-before-seen footage. That move should drum up enough excitement to give the movie a huge boost at the box office. “We are doing that,” said Marvel boss Kevin Feige when asked about a possible rerelease. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

But how much new footage are we going to get? Is it worth paying for the movie again to watch those new scenes? As someone who has seen Endgame in theaters a bunch of times already, I’ll say that any rerelease would make me want to watch it again. Not everyone will feel the same way without knowing more about the new footage that’s coming, but we have some good news on that front.

If you were wondering how much new content you’ll get from the new Endgame version, we might be able to help. You’re in for six more minutes of Avengers 4 action, although we have no idea what those minutes will deliver. The information comes directly from theater chain Cinemark (via ComicBook), which updated the runtime for Endgame v2 from 182 minutes to 188 minutes.

The scenes will be added at the end of the movie, according to Feige, so they’re not adding anything relating to the story, not that we expected any changes for the plot.

“[It’s] not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Feige told ScreenRant. “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”