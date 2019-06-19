If you’re looking for paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free and yesterday’s roundup wasn’t enough, don’t worry because we’ve got seven fresh freebies for you to check out on Wednesday. You’ll find them all listed below, so download them as soon as you can because these deals could be done at any minute.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

VShoot – Photoshoots Anytime

Normally $0.99.

Have you ever wanted some quality photos of yourself, maybe to post on social media, or just because, but didn’t have anyone around to take them for you??? Well, now that won’t be a problem! With VShoot, you can have anyone, anywhere take photos for your remotely in a virtual photoshoot. Your potential photographers are no longer limited to the people you’re around…they can be anywhere! * Meet new photo buddies by joining groups and chatting to find someone to take your photos!

* Start a virtual photoshoot with them!

* Access your new quality photos instantly in your phone’s photo library!

Download VShoot – Photoshoots Anytime

6180 the moon

Normally $1.99.

* Selection of Experimental Gameplay Workshop at GDC 2013 *

* Selection of IndieCade Annual Showcase at E3 2013 *

* Famitsu Gold Dendo Award * [ABOUT THIS GAME] Simple space, dynamic jump. 6180 the moon is a platformer game with a unique mechanic. It offers a fresh, unseen game play style by connecting the top and bottom of the screen. This allows in a mechanic with delightfully long jumps and no fear of “slipping” to death. In addition to the unique gameplay, 6180 the moon delivers a unique storyline. The Sun has gone. The Moon sets off on a journey to find the Sun. Along the journey will be hazardous courses and deep realizations. [REVIEWS] “6180 the moon is a very pretty thing.” – Rock, Paper, Shotgun

“This game is rad.” – Destructoid

“The best indie game at Tokyo Game Show 2014” – Famitsu.com

Download 6180 the moon

EXIF – Editor & Extension

Normally $1.99.

[EXIF] is the most powerful EXIF and meta data tool for your photos and videos. You can view and modify EXIF and meta data directly not only from Photos app but also from any 3rd party app. For those who want more efficient browsing, it also supports powerful photo browser. It supports all the image formats including heic, jpg, png and gif. It also supports video. For those who’re worried about the privacy, [Exif Browser] enables you to strip EXIF and meta data from your photo. You can choose whether to remove all meta data or just GPS/Location data. You can also edit each of the meta data items if you want. • Supports photos extension – View exif data from Photos app and 3rd party apps.

• Also supports powerful photo browsing and viewing.

• Display basic info: file name, file size, dimension, orientation, duration, …

• Display detailed EXIF info: date time, aperture, brightness, fNumber, shutter speed, focal lenght, ISO speed, exposure, flash, lens, camera, software, …

• Display GPS / location info: altitude, latitue, longitude, human-readable address, map, …

• Display GIF info: delay time, loop count, …

• Supports all formats including heic, jpg, png, gif, live photo and video.

• Edit each of meta data items.

• Share photo with all meta data removed.

• Share photo with GPS / location removed.

• Show raw data.

Download EXIF – Editor & Extension

Tiny Dentist

Normally $2.99.

– Downloaded 2500000+ and counting. Thank you!

– Hold Me Closer, Tiny Dentist – Kotaku

– Editor Picked by Best10Apps.com

– I really enjoyed this app, as did my daughter. – appPicker Ever wanted swap places with your dentist? Today it’s possible with Tiny Dentist! Turn your iPhone/iPad into the dentist office! Learn about dental instruments and treatments and make teeth of dozens of patients healthy and good looking. FEATURES

– Uncountable number of patients with lots of dental problems

– Remove all traces of caries and fill the hole in the tooth

– Remove tooth calculus

– Use water and air spray

– Extract decayed teeth

– Remove food that stuck in teeth

– Dental bleaching

– Remove halitosis

– Put braces on

– Brush teeth

– Graphics designed for retina display!

– Works with both iPhone and iPad!

– Kid-friendly interface!

– No third-party advertising!

– No in-app purchases!

Download Tiny Dentist

Depello – color splash photos

Normally $2.99.

Color splash images instantly! It’s super quick and super easy. No finger painting is needed! All you have to do is tap on the color you want to highlight! Depello makes it possible to create stunning and effectful grayscale images with just a tap. Depello is a photo editing tool which converts your images and photos into black and white but preserves and highlights a color of your choice using state of the art computer vision algorithms. Make that red apple stand out among all the green ones!

The user interface is easy to use with minimal controls for smooth navigating and pinch to zoom features etc. Want to create amazing looking photos with the tap of a finger? Look no further, Depello is the app for you! It’s the best and easiest colorsplash / colorpop / recolor tool in the App Store! WHY USE DEPELLO: • Color splash/Color pop any image and and start highlighting colors

• Pinch to zoom and just tap the color of your choice

• Peek and pop with full 3D-touch supports on app icon and in image album

• Stay creative on both iPhone and iPad, in portrait and landscape!

• Supports multitasking on iOS9 or later

• Tell the world about your latest creations on Instagram and Facebook PREMIUM FEATURES: • Change the color of the highlighted color. Make that yellow

banana red!

• Draw with your fingers to manually make some parts of the photo into black & white.

Download Depello – color splash photos

Trader’s Way

Normally $1.99.

Trader’s Way is a mind-challenging game in which you are introduced to the ups and downs of the stock market. It will allow you to master your trading skills and practice how to use strategy to manipulate stock prices to your advantage and your opponents’ disadvantage. Game Features • Get familiar with the stock market

• Practice trading strategy

• Manage portfolio

• 2-5 players

• Multiplayer

• Compete against 3 levels of computer difficulty

• Optional game features: Bank; Economic events; Pro Mode; Bankruptcy

• Game Centre Leaderboards and Achievements Not Just a Game

Download Trader’s Way

TD Saga-Tower Defense Games

Normally $2.99.

Prepare for battle-the Dark Lords’ army is about to invade the crystal shrine! Lightsaber Warrior, Iron Knight, Dragon Warrior, Archer, Sniper, White Mage, Summoner, Wizard, Dragon Mage, Huntress, etc. Various Guardians with unique skills are waiting for your commands! Hire Guardians and defend the crystal! TD Quest contains RTS elements, TD rules, and a MMO style combat system. In combat, players can operate front-row characters to confront enemies or avoid enemy attacks, while back-row characters assume the roles of damage, control, heal and so on. A player can switch the jobs of the rear characters according to the combat situation and must protect the crystal from being destroyed. FEATURES:

*Exciting combat system

*Various and exotic skill types

*Challenging Levels

*Retro pixel art style CONTENTS

*11 Guardians with special skills

*180+challenging levels

*100+skill types

*20+talents with tactical upgrades

*50+monsters

*and more…!

We are planning to add more Guardians,Temples,Dark Lords,skills,monsters, talents, missions and more game modes! Have Fun!

Download TD Saga-Tower Defense Games