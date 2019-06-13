Hulu thinks these are the 3 best Netflix originals

Hulu’s official Twitter account hosted a kind of Ask Me Anything conversation on Thursday afternoon, which generated a slew of questions — including one good-natured query about its toughest rival. Hulu kicked it off by requesting Twitter to ask the streamer to list its top three choices for … anything, really.

So, naturally, somebody decided to see what Hulu thinks are the three best original series… on Netflix.

That somebody was Charlie Ridgely, who writes for Comicbook.com:

So I asked the Hulu Twitter account to rank the best Netflix shows because apparently I have nothing to do. Then Hulu actually did it:https://t.co/JDMb24uue2 pic.twitter.com/rmYexaUboo — Charlie Ridgely (@charlieridgely) June 13, 2019

It’s always fun to see brands take the plunge and play along with something like this, as opposed to taking themselves and their competitors too seriously. So, which series among Netflix’s vast library of original content did @Hulu peg as the best? See for yourself:

Top 3 Netflix Originals

1 @BlackMirror

2 @BoJackHorseman

3 @Stranger_Things @Netflix, you feel free to let us know your top 3 Hulu Originals whenever you’re ready. — hulu (@hulu) June 13, 2019

Notice, Hulu also added a fun call-out to Netflix at the end, prodding its much bigger rival to reciprocate.

Granted, Hulu doesn’t have a library of originals to rival Netflix in terms of size, but the service is trying to change that as fast as it can. It’s now fully owned by Disney, for example, which is ramping up its streaming efforts this year via a plan to fund a lot more at Hulu while also launching a sister service, Disney+, later this year. And, as we said, Hulu is working hard to build out its content inventory as quickly as possible.

Just this week, The Information reported that Hulu and cable channel FX have jointly bought the rights to show Lionsgate movies released over the next two years. As noted by Variety, this is believed to be the first time that a streaming service and a cable network have teamed up to share a theatrical output deal of this kind.