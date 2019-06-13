Instagram is down, so users are flocking to Twitter to complain

Users around the world began reporting Thursday afternoon that they’re unable to access their Instagram accounts, with the Facebook-owned photo-sharing service apparently suffering a major outage.

The problems didn’t appear to be uniform, with some users saying they couldn’t perform searches on the site or uses certain parts, while some users appear not to be able to access the service altogether.

Downdetector.com as of the time of this writing was showing more than 56,000 outage-related reports for Instagram. Interestingly, this outage hit Thursday around the same time as the PlayStation Network likewise began reporting outages and problems — meaning two of the biggest online services were down together.

About the Instagram outage, users, of course, took to Twitter to vent their frustrations:

