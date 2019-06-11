Disney just released the first trailer for ‘Frozen 2’

We saw the first teaser earlier this year, and now we finally have a full-length Frozen 2 trailer for you. It’s been six long years for Frozen fans who wanted a sequel, and Disney is finally ready to deliver. We’ve got the same stellar characters, Anna and Elsa joined by Kristoff and Olaf, and a brand new — and much darker? — adventure. I mean, why is she running towards the sea in the beginning?

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad will reprise their roles from the first movie. That’s Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf, respectively, and if you had to ask, you’re probably not a real Frozen fan. On top of that, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are back in the director seats, and the same Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will handle the songwriting.

The trailer doesn’t offer up too many plot details, but we already know from the film’s synopsis that we’re going to find out where Elsa got her powers:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

What’s probably clear is that Frozen 2 will be just as a big hit as its predecessor. And, of course, we expect to hear another song like Let It Go anywhere and everywhere we go. Finally, the trailer tells us that Anna and Elsa’s new adventure launches on November 22nd, which gives us plenty of time to see more Frozen 2 trailers and clips before the movie hits theaters ahead of the holidays.

The new Frozen 2 trailer is embedded below.