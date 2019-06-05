Watch the ‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’ Direct live stream right here at 9AM

A few months after unveiling the first ever main series Pokemon games developed exclusively for a home console, Nintendo is returning on Wednesday, June 5th at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET to share more details about the new games in a live-streamed Pokemon Direct. Nintendo says that the Direct will feature roughly fifteen minutes of new information on Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, which launch on the Switch this fall.

We already know that Sword and Shield will take place in the Galar region, that Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble are the three starters for Generation 8, and that this will be the best-looking Pokemon game ever made. But there is still plenty we don’t know, which is why the live stream today is so exciting for Pokemon fans.

If you want to know more about Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, be sure to tune in to the stream at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on Wednesday morning. We’ve embedded it below so you don’t have to go hunting for it:

Considering that these are the first Pokemon games for Switch (or any home console), we hope to hear more about how Sword and Shield differ from Game Boy and DS titles before them. The visual upgrades were apparent from the reveal trailer, but what else has changed since Sun and Moon arrived on 3DS in 2016?

We’re also looking forward to seeing more Generation 8 Pokemon. There are already over 800 Pokemon, and with the release of Sword and Shield, we might be pushing 1,000. It will be interesting to see just how crazy some of the designs have gotten. And maybe we’ll even get a firm release date for the games as well.