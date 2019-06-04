This brilliant free app tells you if it’s cheaper to take Uber or Lyft

Doug Feigelson’s app Anyride has been out for a few months now, which means it’s still new enough that you might not have heard of it or become aware of it yet. But if you’re a frequent Uber or Lyft rider, you’ll definitely want to take note, because the app offers a one-stop-shop for comparing Uber and Lyft ride times and prices and gives you an easy way to hail your ride, all from a free app available on iOS and Android.

How it works: Download the app, input your destination, and you’ll be able to see all the live fares from both Uber and Lyft without needing to open either app. You can see “exact, down-the-penny” fares from both services, Anyride promises, and can call for a ride with just a tap from within Anyride. The app also makes use of coupons, promotions, and credit on your account, and you’re also able to call a ride to a recent destination or to a saved favorite.

Other details to know: All of your ride destinations within Anyride get saved to a “Recent Locations” list. The app promises that your fare will be the price that’s shown, and all you have to do to get it is long-press on the fare from the comparison view, and it will then open directly in the app.

Other enhancements are coming, such as Juno and Via support for riders in New York. The app also plans to eventually add pickup and dropoff location change suggestions to help you optimize your fare cost and time.

Anyride has a new look! Go to "Settings" > "Enable Redesign" to try it out. Let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/HT59S7rHRB — anyride 📱🚗⚡ (@anyrideapp) April 29, 2019

One commenter on a Product Hunt page for Anyride had this to say about the app:

“I’ve been using this since October or so and it has completely replaced Uber and Lyft for me … I probably save a few dollars a day with this. If you use ridesharing apps and not Anyride you’re dumb, honestly.”

You can download Anyride for free on iOS or Android right now.