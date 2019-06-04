Latest Galaxy Note 10 leak reveals an accessory we really hope is real

A well-known Samsung insider let it slip a few days ago that the Galaxy Note 10 will get even faster battery charging than any other smartphone, after teasing the feature in previous leaks.

That’s 45W battery charging, a battery charging speed that’s in range of what’s currently available on competing devices. Samsung has yet to confirm anything about its upcoming flagship, but a new leak shows us a brand new Samsung charger that might turn out to support 45W fast battery charging.

The following image, first shared by GalaxyClub, shows Samsung’s new EP-TA845 charger, and comes from a certification body in Korea, SafetyKorea.

Image Source: SafetyKorea

However, while the device is already posted on the site, actual specs for the charger aren’t readily available.

Samsung’s fastest chargers support 25W battery charging, a speed that’s available on the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A70, and also the unreleased Galaxy Fold. This speed, however, is inferior to what Huawei and Oppo have on their flagship devices, and it doesn’t even match the new 30W charging speed of some of OnePlus’s flagship phones, including the recently released OnePlus 7 Pro model.

Samsung has been studying fast-charging technology and recently announced brand new chips that could power 100W chargers that are capable of adjusting automatically to whatever device you’re using, whether it’s a laptop or smartphone. Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 in early August, which gives us plenty of time to learn all of its secrets, which is exactly what happened with all of the Note models that preceded it.