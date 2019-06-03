Tesla Model S catches fire at a Supercharger station in Belgium

In yet another peculiar story involving a Tesla vehicle catching fire for no apparent reason, Electrek reports that a Model S stationed at a Supercharger station in Antwerp, Belgium caught fire while hooked up to a charger.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the ordeal, but the car itself and the charger station were quite charred as a result. One of the more intriguing aspects of the whole ordeal involved how local fire authorities extinguished the fire, which can often be tricky when dealing with an electric vehicle. According to a report from HLN, the fire department picked up the Model S and submerged it into a tank of water, leaving it there overnight to prevent it from reigniting.

HLN adds:

The driver had parked the Tesla on a so-called supercharger, a fast charging station, at the Novotel on Luithagen-Haven. When he returned a little later, his Tesla and the supercharger were lit up. Possibly there was a technical problem before charging.

A photo of the Tesla being placed in a tank of water can be seen below.

Image Source: Marc De Roeck/HLN

Again, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a report regarding a Tesla catching fire for no reason. Just last month, for example, a Model X in Pittsburgh caught fire while being transported to a repair shop, of all things. A few months earlier, a Model S caught fire for no apparent reason, a wild ordeal that was actually captured on video. Tesla at the time issued a statement noting that the fire was “an extraordinarily unusual occurrence.”