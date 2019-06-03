The 10 best movies and shows coming to Netflix in June 2019

I’m going to do my best to refrain from talking about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for the entirety of this post, but I do need to get this out of the way up front: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the best movies of 2018, is one of the best comic book movies of all time, and will be in my regular rotation until it leaves Netflix.

Moving on, June is actually another fantastic month for Netflix, even without Spider-Verse. We’re also getting new seasons of Netflix hits Black Mirror and Dark, both of which belong in your queue (even if you’ve only heard of Black Mirror). And I Am Mother is an original film that has reviewed really well so far.

If the originals don’t stand out to you, there’s plenty of stellar licensed content as well, including The Dark Knight, 50/50, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Personally, I’m excited to finally have an excuse to watch Neon Genesis Evangelion, which I’ve been putting off for years. Here are the best 10 movies and shows of June:

50/50 | June 1st

Network | June 1st

The Dark Knight | June 1st

Documentary Now!: Season 3 | June 3rd

Black Mirror: Season 5 | June 5th

I Am Mother | June 7th

Ralph Breaks the Internet | June 11th

Dark: Season 2 | June 21st

Neon Genesis Evangelion | June 21st

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse | June 26th

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be getting rid of.