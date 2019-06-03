Apple introduces iPadOS with new UI and much more

With WWDC 2019 finally upon us, Apple is at long last ready to reveal all of the software refinements, improvements, and new features it’s been working on for the last year. As in previous years, Apple at WWDC will introduce notable updates across the entirety of its software line, including tvOS, watchOS, macOS, and of course, iOS.

Apple’s WWDC keynote kicked off not too long ago, and we’ve already seen some intriguing updates regarding tvOS, watchOS, and of course, a number of iOS improvements — including Dark Mode — designed to enhance the user experience across the board. Per usual, though, Apple had a few tricks up its sleeve. Just a few moments ago, Apple introduced iPadOS, a completely rethought OS to enhance the entirety of the iPad user experience.

The overarching benefits of iPadOS is that it brings the iPad user experience that much closer towards a traditional desktop experience. In short, users with iPadOS will have more control and flexibility than ever before.

The homescreen on the iPad with iPadOS looks similar but the alignment of icons is a bit more condensed. If you swipe to the right, you’re presented with a view of useful widgets. Some other new features include a column view for Files, iCloud drive folder sharing, USB drive and SD card support, improved text editing, and desktop-class browsing to Safari which includes 30 new keyboard shortcuts and a download manager. To the latter point, browsing the web on mobile Safari on the web will yield a desktop version of a site, not a stripped down mobile version.

A look at the homescreen with the widget view open can be seen below.

Image Source: Apple

Apple also introduced multi-window support from within applications,

iPad users can now work with multiple files and documents from the same app simultaneously with updates to Split View, or can quickly view and switch between multiple apps in Slide Over. For example, customers can compose an email while viewing another email side by side or access multiple apps like Messages or Calendar with just a swipe. App Exposé provides a quick view of just the open windows for any one app with a simple tap.

Regarding the revamped Files app, Apple notes:

The Files app is a central place to quickly access and manage documents, and with iPadOS, it gets even better with iCloud Drive support for folder sharing. Anyone with access to a shared folder will see it in iCloud Drive and will always have the ability to access the latest version. iPadOS also supports external drives, allowing users to easily plug in USB drives, SD cards or log into an SMB file server, all from within the Files app. A new Column View with high-resolution previews helps users navigate directories, while support for Quick Actions such as mark up, rotate and create PDF make it easy to be more productive on iPad. iPadOS also introduces local storage, zip and unzip, and new keyboard shortcuts.

There are also some welcome UI additions when it comes to selecting text, navigating through a long document, and cut, copy, and paste actions.