The only accurate ‘Avengers: Endgame’ leaker says Deadpool isn’t coming to the MCU

Earlier this week we heard an exciting rumor about the future of the MCU, now that all that Avengers: Endgame excitement is beyond us. A trusted source let it slip that Deadpool might soon make his debut in the MCU with the help of Spider-Man, which would be an incredibly fun way to bring the un-hero into the MCU mix. That was just one of the three ideas that were supposedly on the table at Marvel Studios, so we’re far from getting any guarantees about Deadpool joining the MCU in Phase 4. Moreover, the only leaker who accurately revealed several plot details from Endgame has more news on the matter. According to him, Deadpool isn’t in the cards for Spider-Man 3.

A Twitter user who goes by the name of Roger Wardell came out of nowhere in early December with Avengers 4 leaks, and then the account went dormant after a few days. We didn’t know what to make of it at the time, but once Endgame premiered it became clear that Wardell had inside knowledge of the script and the final cut of the film.

A few hours ago, Wardell posted the following message, claiming that there are no plans to bring Deadpool to Spider-Man 3. Instead, Sony wants to introduce Tom Hardy’s Venom in this movie, and bring that character to the MCU. The first Venom film was a success for Sony, but the movie isn’t currently part of the MCU.

There are no plans to add Deadpool in an MCU Spider-Man 3, but Sony desperately wants Tom Hardy's Venom in this movie. Deadpool had his own movies but never showed up in the main X-Men films, it will be the same for the MCU. — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) May 27, 2019

Furthermore, Wardell noted that Deadpool had his own movies while at Fox, without appearing in the main X-Men films. “It will be the same for the MCU,” the leaker said, which seems to imply that no matter what Disney and Marvel do with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool character, the hero won’t be mixed into new X-Men movies or upcoming MCU films. The leaker also noted that David Morrissey who played The Governor villain in Walking Dead is being considered for multiple MCU Phase 4 roles, without revealing other details.

We already have dates for many Phase 4 titles, but Marvel and Disney won’t reveal titles later this year, likely after Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres and brings an end to Phase 3.