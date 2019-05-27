Netflix just bought the rights to two of the best movies from Cannes 2019

Netflix might not be allowed to compete at Cannes, but that doesn’t mean the streaming giant isn’t closely following the action. Or that it has given up looking to offer some of the best content coming out of the festival on its streaming platform. Just like last year, Netflix purchased the rights to two Cannes awards winners, including the picture that won Cannes’ Grand Prix, as well as an animated flick that was named the best film of the independent International Critics’ Week. Both movies will eventually stream on Netflix.

Netflix announced that it got the worldwide rights for both titles, although a few notable markets are excluded in each case. Atlantics, from director Mati Diop, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the Grand Prix:

Along the Atlantic coast, a soon-to-be-inaugurated futuristic tower looms over a suburb of Dakar. Ada, 17, is in love with Souleiman, a young construction worker. But she has been promised to another man. One night, Souleiman and his co-workers leave the country by sea, in hopes of a better future. Several days later, a fire ruins Ada’s wedding, and a mysterious fever starts to spread. Little does Ada know that Souleiman has returned.

I Lost My Body (J’ai perdu mon corps), meanwhile, is an animated feature that also premiered at the show. It’s a story about a hand that escapes from a dissection lab and goes on a search for its body:

A cut-off hand escapes from a dissection lab with one crucial goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the young man it was once attached to… until they met Gabrielle.

It’s unclear when the two movies will hit the streaming service, as the announcement doesn’t cover release periods for either title.