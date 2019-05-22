‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is coming to Netflix

Soon after Avengers: Endgame was released last month, we learned the film will not be available for online streaming until much later this year, and it’ll be a Disney+ exclusive. Following Disney’s purchase of Fox and Hulu, and the launch of Disney+, it’s probably safe to say that future stories based on the rich Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available exclusively on Disney’s streaming platforms for at least a while after they’re released. Some of the upcoming titles might not make it to competing platforms at all. When it comes to Spider-Man films, however, that’s a different deal since Marvel doesn’t own the rights to Spider-Man. That’s why it’s not too surprising that Sony’s latest Spider-Man flick, the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated feature, will hit Netflix next month.

Netflix confirmed on Twitter that Spider-Verse will hit the streaming platform on June 26th.

Come for the awe-inspiring animation style(s), stay for a beautiful story about the importance of family, teamwork, and believing in yourself. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" arrives June 26! pic.twitter.com/dbVFGhnyPO — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2019

Launched last year, Spider-Verse turned out to be a massive hit for Sony. It may not be an MCU story, and it may be the first animated Spider-Man feature film, but it’s still Spider-Man. The film follows Miles Morales, a different Spider-Man, who ends up teaming up with a series of Spider-Persons from other universes. Spider-Verse brings an almost comic-like experience to the big screen, considering that every character and scene is computer-animated. It still features an impressive roster of stars put in charge of voicing different Spider heroes.

The film grossed $375.5 million against a budget of $90 million, receiving great reviews that practically ensures Sony will continue exploring the Spider-Verse with additional episodes. In fact, a sequel and a spin-off are already in development. TV shows based on the Spider-Verse might also be in the works.

Again, these stories will have nothing to do with the MCU, which will soon get its second Spider-Man movie. That’s Far From Home, set to launch just a few days after Spider-Verse hits Netflix, on July 2nd.