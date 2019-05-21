This is the first ever deleted scene from ‘Captain Marvel’

It’s nowhere near close to being as incredible as Avengers: Endgame, but Captain Marvel is still a film that you should watch if you haven’t seen it already. First released in early March, the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe actually precedes everything that happens in the rest of the movies aside from the first Captain America flick. It’s a fun origin story that provides all the extra context you need before seeing Endgame. Now that Captain Marvel is approaching its official Blu-ray release, the first deleted scene from the film has finally hit YouTube and you can watch it while you wait for the Blu-ray. Mind you, some spoilers follow below if you haven’t already watched the movie.

In addition to establishing the relationship between Carol Danvers and Nick Fury, which is a crucial piece of the Infinity War puzzle, Captain Marvel also introduces the Kree vs. Skrull war. On top of that, we see how Carol got her powers and how the Avengers initiative came to be. The film also ties into Infinity War and Endgame brilliantly, with the help of a credits scene that’s crucial to what happens in the first act of Endgame.

The digital release of Captain Marvel will happen on May 28th, while the Blu-ray disks will be available come June 11th. As expected, these releases will include a bunch of additional content, from alternate movie versions to featurettes, deleted scenes, gag reels, and other digital exclusives.

When it comes to deleted scenes, you’re in for quite a treat, because there will be no fewer than six of them:

Who Do You Admire Above All Others? – Kree Commander Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

What, No Smile? – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice SHIELD agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

While you wait for the full release, you can watch the almost two-minute long Star Force Recruits deleted scene featuring Carol (Brie Larson), Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), and a class of Kree youngsters: