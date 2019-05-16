We’ve now discussed a series of monster Game of Thrones leaks not once but twice, as it gave us plenty of details from the second half of season 8. We found out who got to survive the bloodshed, who died, and who will ultimately take the Iron Throne. Last time we checked, the leak offered two different endings for one of the main characters. But we now have an update that reveals everything that happens in the series finale in a play-by-play account, complete with details about all of the other characters from the Game of Thrones universe. Massive spoilers follow below so don’t read any further if you want the finale to be a surprise. But at this point, does it even matter?

Previously, the leaks said that Jon Snow would stab Dany to death in the season finale, and then he’ll go back to the Watch as punishment. Bran would end up sitting on the Iron Throne, and Tyrion would either become his Hand or die after he betrayed the Mad Queen — I guess that’s what we’re calling Daenerys after episode 5.

A source who accurately leaked the Cleganebowl fight and other details from episode 5 has now come forward with a massive outline of episode 6, and it fills in the gaps rather nicely. It turns out that Tyrion doesn’t die, which is good news. On the flip side of the coin, however, it looks like the writing is going to be just as bad in the finale as it has been all season long. Just wait until you get to the part about the Unsullied and Dothraki leaving on ships to free more people. What Dothraki? What ships?

Here’s what happens in this Sunday’s episode, according to the leak:

Jon, Davos and Tyrion are walking through the aftermath of Kings Landing. Tyrion walks through what’s left of the castle and sees Jaime’s hand so he starts to uncover the rubble and he confirms both Cersei and Jaime are dead. They find Grey Worm and his men they have Lannister Soldiers trapped and they’re about to kill them. Jon tries to tells Grey Worm to stop. Grey Worm tells Jon that it’s the Queen’s orders. Then they cut to Dany giving a speech pretty much saying how she freed the people from Kings Landing, and the new goal is freeing the rest of the world. Dany turns to Tyrion and tells him he committed treason. Tyrion tells her that she killed thousands of innocent people, and he takes off the hands pin and throws it. Dany sends him to prison. Jon goes to see her, and she is sitting on the Iron Throne alone, and Jon tells her that she needs to stop being a crazy bitch and that Grey Worm killed the Lannisters army from the previous scene. Dany tells Jon that she’s doing it for the people. Jon pretends to understand and tricks her. When her guard is down, he stabs her. Drogon comes and is standing over her body, and he burns or melts the Iron throne and carries her away. Grey Worm has Tyrion and Jon as his prisoners. The *council is (led by Sansa) tells Grey Worm to release Jon back to them, but he refuses. That’s when Tyrion says that the new King or Queen should decide what happens to Jon. Sam suggest for a democratic vote for the new King. Tyrion calls that idea stupid. The council votes and decide Bran Should be the King. Bran picks Tyrion as his hand. Tyrion tells Jon that his punishment is going back to the wall and join the Knights Watch. Grey Worm accepts Jons punishment. He doesn’t bend the knee leaves with his troops and Dothraki on ships to go free Slave cities. They show Tyrion leading the council. Jon says goodbye to Sansa and Arya. Arya tells them she isn’t going back home. She’s going to explore whatever is west of Westeros because that’s where no one has been. The final scene is a closing montage. You see Arya on a ship, Sansa ruling Winterfell and Jon doesn’t stay at the wall he reunites with Tormund and Ghost. Council Members: Samwell Tarly the Grand Maester, Davos Seaworth Master of ships, Bronn Master of Coin and High Garden, Brienne (not sure) Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Yara Greyjoy Lord of Iron Islands, Robin Arryn Lord of Kingdom of the Mountain and the Vale, Gendry Baratheon Lord of Storm’s End, Yohn Royce Lord of Runestone, Hound doesn’t get mentioned., Podrick is wheeling around Bran and he protects him. Ellaria Sand doesn’t get mentioned (i asked because she’s alive). Sam mentions that they seen Drogon in some location but aren’t sure. Bran just says, “ill look for him” They don’t have a Master of Laws and Whisperers. Tyrion is looking for the right people to fill those spots. They don’t clarify what Bran did when he was in warg during The Long Night. Did I forget to mention the most important detail about this entire episode? our good boy gets a pat from Jon.

