Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, Uber & Lyft all earn bonus cash with this new incredible Amex offer

If you’re one of Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express cardholders, your Netflix binging is about to start literally paying off.

Starting May 9, Amex is updating its Blue Cash Preferred benefits to include two new categories for which you can earn bonus cash back: Transit and streaming. Regarding the latter, the card will now give you 6% back on what you pay for streaming subscriptions, with no cap on what you can earn. This benefit covers subscriptions from the big players you’d expect, including Amazon Prime’s video and music offerings, as well as Apple Music, Audible, HBO Now, Spotify, Hulu and, of course, Netflix. No surprise, this new feature of the card has also moved it to the top of The Points Guy’s list of best credit cards for streaming purchases.

Amex’s announcement about the changes notes that the Blue Cash Preferred website will be refreshed with all of the new card details on May 9, which would presumably include a full list of eligible subscriptions.

Meanwhile, the card’s other big feature addition is transit-related bonus cash back. Cardholders will be able to earn 3% back by using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, in addition to what you pay for anything from parking fees to train fares. And as with the streaming category, there’s no transit cap either.

Other benefits the card already offers and customers will continue to enjoy include:

6% back at US supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year; then 1%

3% back at US gas stations

1% back on everything else

As far as the other changes coming as part of the card’s refresh, Amex is ditching the bonus category that offered cardholders 3% bonus cash back at select US department stores. The card’s design is also changing, switching from the existing blue and white design to a more mature look that includes the issuer’s Centurion logo.

While the $95 annual fee isn’t changing, starting on May 9 new cardholders will earn a $250 statement credit in exchange for spending $1,000 in the first three months. All that said, the changes related to the new streaming and transit bonus cash back categories definitely make the Blue Cash Preferred one of the most well-rounded cash-back cards you’ll find today. Amex also thinks younger consumers and millennials will especially appreciate the card once its changes go into effect, though there are certainly benefits for almost any age group. When it comes to streaming and transit purchases, it won’t be easy to find a similar card offering that includes bonus cash back offers as generous as this one.