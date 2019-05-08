Apple’s next-generation iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max smartphones have been leaking like crazy lately. We’ve gotten all sorts of detail from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the most accurate Apple insider in the world, and it’s obviously safe to say that the info he shared is accurate. Then we saw the actual designs leak courtesy of CAD files that were stolen from the Foxconn factory where Apple’s new iPhone models will be manufactured. These new renders basically confirmed everything we had heard, that the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will look just like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but they’ll have a new triple-lens camera arrays on the back of each phone.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max are Apple’s flagship smartphones for 2019, so they’re obviously the most talked about models right now. When it comes to popularity and sales, however, it’s practically guaranteed that the third new 2019 iPhone model will top both of the flagships. The iPhone 11R, or whatever Apple ends up calling it, is expected to be priced in line with the current iPhone XR, just as Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max are seen carrying the same price tags as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max do now. With pricing that soars as high as $1,500, it’s no wonder that the iPhone XR outsells its flagship counterparts.

Just like the iPhone 11 and 11 Max, the iPhone 11R will apparently also get a minor design refresh in 2019. And now, a new leak seemingly shows us Apple’s final iPhone 11R design for the first time.

Twitter user OnLeaks is the often the source of unreleased smartphone renders based on CAD files that have been stolen from computers at Foxconn’s factory. Since they’re based on files that come straight from the entity tasked with building all of these smartphones, these renders almost always end up being accurate depictions of unreleased handsets. OnLeaks is once again the source of these new renders, and they were shared in partnership with an Indian gadget blog called Pricebaba.

As you can see in the render above, the front of the iPhone 11R appears completely unchanged as compared to the iPhone XR. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, of course, since the exact same thing can be said of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. And as is the case with the iPhone 11 and 11 Max, the back of the iPhone 11R is also the same aside from one huge difference.

Apple’s mid-range iPhone 11R is not expected to have the same triple-lens rear camera as its pricier counterparts, but it seemingly will have a similar square camera bump. This is in line with earlier rumors we’ve heard. Rather than housing three lenses, an LED flash, and a rear-facing microphone, the camera bump on the iPhone 11R will hold two lenses along with the flash and mic.

A video showcasing the leaked iPhone 11R design is embedded below, and more renders can be found on Pricebaba.