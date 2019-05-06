The trailer for the most exciting ‘Game of Thrones’ episode of season 8 is already out

We’re four episodes down in the last season Game of Thrones, and I’ve come to accept the fact that season 8 will never live up to my expectations. We’ve had some great moments so far, and last week’s battle was an impressive feat for a television show. But we’ve had plenty of annoying moments in the script that don’t do the characters any justice. Last night’s episode delivers on the stupid choices the writers made as well. I’m not going to spoil anything for you, as you’ll easily understand what’s wrong with it. Instead, we’re going to show you the trailer for what should be the most exciting Game of Thrones episode in the series.

Episode 5 is the penultimate in season 8, and these episodes have delivered pivotal moments in the past. The Red Wedding or Battle of the Bastards kind of epic events took place in second-to-last season episodes. Not to mention that Emilia Clarke recently teased that episode 5 will be especially insane.

“[They] are going to be mental. Episode 5 is bigger. Episode 5 is ‘Ahhhh.’ I mean 4 and 5 and 6, they’re all insane,” the actress said about the second half of the season.

Having seen episode 4 I have to agree that they were mental about it, but not in the good way Clarke means. I’m still incredibly surprised at some of the mind-bending choices the writers and showrunners made. Not to mention all the rush to finish this show. The more episodes I watch, the clearer it is that we needed more episodes in both season 7 and 8. That way, they may have explained some of the stupid that we’ve witnessed so far.

That brings us to the trailer of episode 5 which will bring us another big battle. This time the war is at the doorsteps of King’s Landing, but the trailer doesn’t really give us any details about what’s about to go down. Will there be a siege or a full out battle? Well, considering that they’ve dealt with the White Walkers in a single episode, they’ll probably finish this Battle of King’s Landing in a single episode. Not to mention that there’s plenty of scheming going on in the background, the kind of Thrones plotting that we haven’t been able to enjoy given how rushed season 8 feels.

That said, we expect plenty of deaths to follow soon. Including main characters. After all, that’s what the creators seem to have been focusing on from the get-go, building up anticipation to a blood-stained finale.

Check out the full trailer below: