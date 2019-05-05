Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 just leaked

Like clockwork, the fourth episode of the final Game of Thrones season has leaked, following a trend that started a few weeks ago. Last week’s episode brought us the Battle of Winterfell where the living banded together (for the most part) and fought the might of the Night King’s army. And in spite of their early mistakes, they managed to emerge victorious. Heading into season 8 episode 4, we know that we’re going to deal with the aftermath of that massive fight, and what it all means for Westeros. But you won’t have to wait for HBO to air episode 804 if you don’t want to, because it has already leaked online. We won’t spoil the next Game of Thrones episode for you, but we will state the obvious: You should expect more beloved characters to die.

We’re in the endgame now, Game of Thrones fans! We saw a bunch of characters die during the Battle of Winterfell, and several others that were hanging on by a thread. And we all know who we have to thank for the miraculous victory over the army of the dead. But this is, after all, Game of Thrones, a show where nobody is safe. With three episodes left in the final season, we’re bound to see more death as we get closer to the epic finale of the show.

Episode four leaked in Thailand just a few hours ago, as a Redditor posted an image from the episode that won’t spoil it for you. Others have posted actual clips from it to prove the leak is legit — this is where you’ll find video spoilers from tonight’s episode, if you simply can’t wait. On top of all that, it seems that some people are trying to make money off the episode as we speak.

Just like in previous weeks, the leaked episode will probably find its way to illegal downloads sites well before HBO is ready to stream it, not that we’d advise you to go down that route. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 airs on HBO, HBO Go, and HBO Now at 9:00 PM ET, and here’s the trailer for in the meantime: