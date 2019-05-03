We’re now less than a week away from seeing Google unveil its brand new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones, two new handsets that will resurrect the spirit — and more importantly, the low prices — of the company’s old Nexus series. Just one week after that, OnePlus will host multiple events around the world to unveil its new OnePlus 7 phone series, the star of which is the OnePlus 7 Pro. Thanks to leaks we know that this sleek new flagship smartphone will offer an all-screen design that’s unlike anything we’ve seen so far in the United States, with a display that stretches nearly all the way to the edges of the phone and a selfie camera that pops up from the top when needed. Samsung’s exciting but horribly designed Galaxy Fold might finally see the light of day sometime after that, and then we have the new Galaxy Note 10 to look forward to in early August. Long story short, there are tons of new Android flagships set to be released in the coming months… and yet Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 series is already overshadowing them all.

As has been the case for years, Apple is expected to announce its next-generation iPhones in September, which is still four months away. A handful of new Android flagship phones will be released before then, and that doesn’t even include all the new phones set to be announced by regional device makers in China. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R had been rumored to feature modest design changes and barely any new features, and yet they have still managed to stir up far more buzz than any other unreleased phones set to debut this year. Now, however, the level of intrigue is only growing because it turns out that “modest” design update is going to be far more exciting than everyone thought.

In September 2016 when Apple released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, pundits and analysts worried that sales might slump. Despite being a new generation of iPhone, the iPhone 7 had the same design as the iPhone 6s and that iPhone 6 that had been released two years earlier. Would Apple fans still buy a phone if Apple used the same design three years in a row? The quarter following the iPhone 7’s release ended up being a record-breaking quarter for iPhone sales. In fact, it’s a record that still stands to this day.

There’s no question that the smartphone market has changed a great deal since then. Most key regions are nearing market saturation, and some are already there. Phones are faster and more powerful than they have ever been before, so people are waiting longer and longer to upgrade. All these reasons and more could prevent some people from upgrading to a new iPhone 11 later this year, but it won’t be the phone’s design — especially not if it ends up looking like this.

Image Source: Hasan Kaymak

Just yesterday we shared a series of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max renders created by a graphic designer named Hasan Kaymak. They were stunning. Kaymak used the latest leaks and rumors to mock up iPhone 11 series handsets that look almost exactly like what we expect to see when Apple unveils its new flagship iPhones in September. There are a few subtle discrepancies, though. He used the old mute switch design instead of the new iPad-like switch we’re expecting. Also, the area around Apple’s new triple-lens camera array is expected to be color-matched to the back of the phone rather than black, as it is in the render immediately above this paragraph.

A new video posted by YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone has collected all of those renders, but it also has some exclusive new renders from Kaymak that corrects those issues. You can see an example in the image at the top of this post, which shows the color-matched camera. There’s even a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 11 thrown in the mix, though there’s no word on whether or not Apple is actually planning to release red versions of its next-gen iPhones. The video once again gives us a fantastic idea of what to expect when Apple finally releases the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max later this year, and it looks incredible. Definitely check it out below.