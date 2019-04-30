Avengers: Endgame is smashing all sorts of records at the box office. Last Thursday night, the movie set a new record for preview screenings by pulling in $60 million in a single evening. Endgame’s $350 million opening weekend in the United States set a domestic box office record, while its $859 million haul internationally set an international opening-weekend box office record. Finally, the $1.2 billion that Avengers 4 pulled in during its first five days was also a box office record. At this point, it’s safe to say that Avengers: Endgame will handily top the $2.058 billion that Avengers: Infinity War managed to take in during its run in movie theaters last year. In fact, if it manages to keep up its record-setting pace, Endgame could very well surpass Avatar’s $2.788 billion box office total and become the top-grossing film of all time.

If you’re a hardcore Marvel fan, you’ve undoubtedly already seen this blockbuster movie in theaters. In fact, you might have already seen it two or three times. While it’s fantastic that the wait is over and fans can finally see how the remaining heroes try to undo the damage from Thanos’ snap, it’s also bittersweet in a way. Avengers: Endgame marks the unofficial end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Spider-Man: Far From Home is technically the last movie in Phase 3), and things are going to change big time from here on out — don’t worry, we won’t say how because this post is a spoiler-free zone. If you’re an iPhone user who is looking to commemorate the occasion but you haven’t found the right way to do it, we’ve got just what the doctor ordered.

If we’re being perfectly honest, Apple’s move to add live photo support for wallpapers never really did anything for us. Live photos are cool because it’s nice to have a little video clip you can play alongside a still photo. But when you set a live photo as an iPhone wallpaper, it doesn’t do anything unless you apply the 3D Touch gesture (press firmly and hold on the screen). I just came across something that definitely has us rethinking our stance though, and if you’re a Marvel fan you’re definitely about to lose your mind. Check out the live photo wallpaper made by Reddit user iamvinoth in the video below:

If you’re a Marvel fan and an iPhone user, you obviously need this in your life. Here’s what to do:

On your iPhone, head to the dropbox link posted in that Reddit thread and download the video file Download a free app called intoLive from the App Store Open the video file in intoLive Tap the “Key Photo” tab on the bottom and choose the frame you want as your still image Tap “Make” in the top-right corner Once it’s done processing, tap “Save Live Photo” at the bottom

Now all you have to do is open the image in your Photos app and apply is as your lock screen wallpaper!