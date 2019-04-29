We still have almost five months left to wait before Apple unveils the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R, or whatever the company ends up calling its iPhone XR successor. That’s quite a long time — nearly half a smartphone generation — but so many details surrounding the new iPhones have already leaked. Much of what we know can be attributed to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who remains the top Apple insider in the world. Kuo is plugged into Apple’s supply chain and shares all sorts of early details with his clients. He also shares them with a few Apple blogs, so we all know what to expect long before Apple releases new iPhones each year.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 11 series will feature a huge camera upgrade for both the iPhone 11 and 11 Max, while the iPhone 11R will be bumped up from a single-lens rear camera to a dual-lens cam. He also says Apple’s new iPhones will have new frosted glass backs and a few more subtle design changes. Of course, Kuo isn’t the only one who leaks information about unreleased Apple products, and a new leak supposedly shows us the final designs of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

Last week, a leaker who goes by @OnLeaks on Twitter shared what he claimed to be Apple’s finalized design for the unreleased iPhone 11. He is known for stealing design files off of servers at Foxconn, which is the company whose factories build smartphones for a number of clients including Apple. @OnLeaks uses these stolen files to have renders drawn up that show upcoming smartphone designs before they launch. There are always a few little design details here and there that are wrong since he doesn’t have actual images of the phones to work with, but the renders are just about always accurate depictions of the phone in question, for the most part.

When it comes to the iPhone 11, his renders show a phone that matches the descriptions we’ve heard from Kuo and other sources. If you haven’t already seen them, you can check them out in our earlier coverage. The iPhone 11 is shaping up to look just like the iPhone X and iPhone XS from the front, but the back is now home to a massive square camera bump with three camera lenses instead of two. @OnLeaks has now had new renders created though, and this time they include the iPhone 11 Max as well as a terrific refinement that makes the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max look much better than we thought.

Look at the iPhone 11 render in the image featured at the top of this page. Check out the camera bump in particular. Eesh. Now, check out these new renders, which were created on behalf of @OnLeaks and posted by some website called Cashkaro:

Image Source: Cashkaro

Notice any difference aside from the color? That’s right, the camera bump is much thinner than earlier leaks had suggested.

Rumor has it that this year’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will be slightly thicker than their predecessors. That’s fine with us, especially if Apple manages to fit bigger batteries inside its new phones. But it looks like a secondary benefit is a slimmer camera bump that is said to be just 1.2mm tall. If accurate, this would be a welcome change from the thicker camera bump on the iPhone X and iPhone XS series phones, and on the earlier iPhone 11 renders we saw. According to @OnLeaks, the iPhone 11’s dimensions are 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm (9mm including rear camera bump), while the iPhone 11 Max dimensions are 157.6 x 77.5 x 8.1mm (9.3mm, including rear camera bump). This year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are both 7.7mm thick.

Additionally, as we noted in our coverage last week, the back of the new iPhone 11 series is now said to be a single piece of glass, including the camera bump. That would be a fantastic design feature and would once again illustrate the fact that the fit and finish on Apple products is always a cut above the competition.

A few more renders of the iPhone 11 Max follow below, and you can see the rest on Cashkaro.