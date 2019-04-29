This past weekend brought us two of the most hotly anticipated releases of 2019. After a year of waiting, we finally got to see Avengers: Endgame, a film that shattered all box office records by taking in a monster $1.2 billion haul so far. It’s an emotional, epic superhero adventure that has no rival. Then, on Sunday night, the battle we’ve wanted to see for a decade finally arrived in Game of Thrones. Episode 3 delivered a great clash that easily eclipses any other battles from Game of Thrones or rival TV shows. And as was the case in Avengers 4, some key characters died in this one, and we’re about to detail all the main characters we just lost. Needless to say, you should stop reading right here if you haven’t yet seen Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3, because significant spoilers follow below.

Dolorous Edd

Honestly, we won’t miss you too much Dolorous Edd, even though you were the last acting Lord Commander of the now disbanded Night’s Watch. You did survive the Night King’s attack of the Wall though, and you managed to safely avoid the undead from Last Hearth all the way to Winterfell… only to die on the battlefield. But hey, thanks for helping to keep Sam alive.

Lyanna Mormont

Lyanna Mormont is the badass teen leader of House Mormont. Well, she was. She would’ve grown into an equally strong-minded woman, had that undead giant not crushed her like that. Still, she took down a giant before she died, which is awesome (until you realize how stupid the giant was for just holding her there like that). We hope people will tell tales of her bravery and badassery for centuries to come.

Beric Dondarrion

Why was Beric Dondarrion raised from the dead so many times? It’s now clear that he was meant to save Arya so that she could kill the Night King. He won’t come out alive after this one, as nobody’s here to resurrect him this time around.

Theon Greyjoy

We haven’t seen this kind of skill with a bow and arrow since Endgame, and Theon Greyjoy was easily one of the highlights of the episode. They probably needed a couple hundred archers like him manning the wall if you ask me. Also, he managed to fully redeem himself by not only saving his sister and gaining her respect, but by also keeping Bran alive until the very end.

Jorah Mormont

The other Mormont to die in this fight was Jorah, and he too had a heroic death, saving his queen against terrible odds. However, I will say about you, Jorah, that you might have stood a better chance of survival were you to stop that idiotic Dothraki charge at the beginning of the fight. Come on… you’re a knight who knows what he’s doing. Plus, you know the undead as well. Honestly, you probably deserved to die for that misstep.That said, other than the guy who follows next, Jorah was the only real main Game of Thrones character to die in this episode.

The Night King

I didn’t see this one coming. The Night King is a formidable adversary, and there’s no question about it. And we had all those fan theories that rightly said that Arya would kill him. It happened, but it wasn’t all we hoped it would be because we never got to peer into his mind. That final Night King vs. Bran mental duel might have been incredible, but then the writers decided against it. We’ll miss what could have been, Night King.

Viserion

Viserion, the undead dragon, is now re-dead. He’s not a major character like the others, but we have to acknowledge his passing as well.

Image Source: HBO

Melisandre

Melisandre died too, just as she warned us early in the episode. Praised be the Lord of Light for sending her so she could help the mortals defeat the undead.

Everyone else

Aside from the Night King and Jorah the Andal, the Game of Thrones showrunners didn’t have the guts to kill any of the characters we care about in this episode. Of course that hardly means they’ll all survive the final three episodes of the series.