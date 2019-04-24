Texas pizza joint forced to close after employees spiked pizza with laxatives

Pizza might have Italian origins but it’s become a massive part of American culture. Even the smallest of towns tend to have at least one pizza place, and a really good pie made with fresh ingredients can truly be a thing of beauty. Unfortunately for patrons of Mr. Jim’s Pizza in Springtown, Texas, they’ll have to wait until health inspectors can sort out a troubling “prank” involving several employees and a bottle of laxative.

As the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, health officials have pulled the plug on the Mr. Jim’s location after an employee posted on social media about putting laxatives in the food. The posting sparked an investigation and ultimately resulted in the shut down of the restaurant until officials can decide how to proceed.

The employee reportedly revealed that a prank had been executed on one of their co-workers. A trio of employees have been accused to putting the laxative Miralax at least one pizza which was subsequently eaten by another employee who got sick from the tainted pie.

The employees claimed that they never put the laxative on any food to be given to customers but that didn’t stop health officials from yanking the restaurant’s permit until an inspection can be performed. The earliest the inspection was expected to happen was Monday, but that apparently didn’t happen, and it’s unclear when the shop will resume normal operations.

In a statement provided to HuffPost, the Mr. Jim’s Pizza location claimed that all the employees who were involved in the prank have been fired.

Mr. Jim’s Pizza operates dozens of stores throughout Texas and, while this “prank” only resulted in the shutdown of one of the franchise locations, the company would obviously like to put the incident behind them. That’s not stopping folks from review-bombing the store on Google and elsewhere, however, with many one-star reviews citing the health department shutdown.