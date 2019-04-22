OnePlus 7 leaks keep dropping as the company starts to talk about the phone

Now that the release date of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has been pushed back indefinitely, the stage has been cleared for another Android phone maker to steal the spotlight this spring. OnePlus might end up being the beneficiary, as the announcement of its next big launch event is taking place this Tuesday. In the lead-up to the announcement, OnePlus sat down with The Verge to discuss (in rather vague terms) what the OnePlus 7 family will look like.

The one part of the OnePlus 7 that CEO Pete Lau was most enthusiastic to discuss was the “super-smooth and very crisp” display. According to Lau, OnePlus spent three times as much developing this display as it has the displays on previous models. “The first time I saw it myself,” he told The Verge, “I was stunned.”

We won’t know exactly what Lau means by that until the OnePlus 7 debuts (or leaks in full), but reports suggest that the OnePlus 7 might feature a 90Hz display, which is a 1.5x faster than the refresh rate of most phones. As the prices of OnePlus’s flagship devices continue to creep closer to iPhone and Galaxy territory, the Chinese company wants to give consumers something they won’t find on any of the devices from their biggest competitors.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful – I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

To that point, Max J. (a prolific source of smartphone leaks) shared purported camera specifications for the OnePlus 7 Pro over the weekend. According to Max, the more powerful version of the OnePlus 7 will feature a triple-rear camera array with a 48-megapixel main lens, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. If accurate, this would be an incredibly impressive camera setup for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

There’s still a great deal we don’t know about the OnePlus 7, but a launch event announcement this week means that the date of the launch event probably isn’t too far off. In all likelihood, the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will be officially unveiled before the end of May.