We’re just a few days away from the Avengers 4 premiere, Marvel fans, but that doesn’t mean the Disney/Marvel marketing departments have stopped dropping new TV ads for the movie. Just like the previous trailers, the new ones include several spoilers, including confirmation that a significant MCU character has survived the snap and will appear in Avengers: Endgame. The implication here is that other characters whose post-snap fates weren’t addressed might appear in the new Marvel film. Before we get into any of that though, I’ll point out that the only way to avoid the spoilers to come is to stop reading here. You’d better get off YouTube and Instagram as well if you want to have any hope of avoiding the new clips.

There’s no way you’ll unsee or unhear any of these little details, so if you’re looking for a complete Endgame experience, you should stay away from the following TV ads. Here’s the Russo brothers’ appeal to prevent the spread of spoilers to keep you entertained in the meantime.

Valkyrie’s back, baby!

We’ve given you plenty of evidence that Tessa Thompson had shot scenes for Endgame, and now Marvel has surprisingly decided to confirm all of that. Not only has Valkyrie survived the snap, but she seems to be in great shape. From the looks of it she’s somewhere on Earth, which means that’s where the other Asgardians likely are. And if Valkyrie is here, then we’d expect Meek and Korg asw well. After all, they were together on that ship that Thanos tore to pieces early in Infinity War.

Thor’s ‘Whatever It Takes’

We know the Avengers will win and they’ll do whatever it takes. We’ve already heard them say this potentially heartbreaking line a few times. Steve Rogers, Clint, Natasha, and Tony Stark were the first Avengers to utter the words in Marvel’s March 14th Endgame trailer. Thor or Hulk are the remaining two Avengers from the original six who didn’t utter those words in earlier marketing. Thanks to Marvel’s newest ad though, we now have Thor committing to do “whatever it takes” in order to win.

Infinity Gauntlet

“After I kill you, I’m going to burn this annoying little planet to cinders,” Thanos says menacingly in the same TV spot that shows Valkyrie. Right at the end of that clip we see him in full armor, wielding both the brand new sword and the Infinity Gauntlet — you can see the Time and Power Stones, assuming you get a good quality version of this promo spot (check the first 15 seconds of the clip).

What this means is that Thanos will, at some point, have both the Infinity Gauntlet and a new weapon. Why would one also need another weapon on top of the gauntlet? Well, the latter is probably malfunctioning after Infinity War, as the snap partially destroyed it. The general idea seems to be that Thanos’ gauntlet might be permanently nerfed during one of the major battles, to prevent him from beating the Avengers so easily. Also, the fact that he’s directing what appears to be an army behind him to charge means he’s likely facing the Avengers’ army, not just the heroes themselves:

Thanos’s planet

Planet 0259-S is where Thanos is hiding. How do we know? Well, Marvel just showed the planet in the newest clip, part of the act one scene where the surviving Avengers, including Rocket, Nebula, and Captain Marvel, decide to go to Thanos’s garden on his retirement planet. We’ve seen parts of this scene before, with Rocket standing on the table. That’s where they talk about Thanos having used the Infinity Stones again.

Tony & Steve’s reunion

“I missed that giddy optimism,” Tony tells Steve in the trailer above. This is part of a scene that was shown in previous TV spots, where they talk about reuniting the whole team for this daring plan. Unfortunately, this is probably not the Tony and Cap scene we’ve been dying to see since the final battle in Civil War. But given what Tony says, and their body language, it sure looks like they’ve put their differences aside.

Professor Hulk’s voice

Start the following video at the 15-second mark, turn up the volume, and listen carefully:

“We’re going in three, two, one…” someone says before the ad moves to the next segment. That someone is none other than Mark Ruffalo’s character in Endgame. But is that Bruce Banner or Professor Hulk? I’d say it’s the latter, as the voice seems to be deeper and more raspy than before. Also, where are they going? Are they about to use whatever Quantum Realm tunnel they may have created? April 26th can’t come soon enough.