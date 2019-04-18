See every company that Disney owns collected in a single, enormous map

Have you ever taken a step back and really thought about just how staggeringly large Disney has become? When I was young, all that “Disney” represented was theme parks and animated feature films.

But over the past several decades, Disney has become a conglomerate with few, if any, equals. Disney is one of the biggest media companies in the world, and even if you have an interest in the world of media, you still might not have a complete grasp on just how far-reaching the Disney empire has become.

On the heels of the 21st Century Fox acquisition, the web of companies that are now owned in part or in whole by Disney has gone from staggering to completely overwhelming. In order to help us sort through it all, TitleMax has put together an infographic that attempts to round up each and every property that Disney has acquired or created over the years. Avengers: Endgame (a Disney movie) is said to be over three hours long, but sorting through this entire map might actually take longer than that. You can click on the image for a better view:

Outside of Marvel and Fox, Disney owns Lucasfilm (and the Star Wars franchise), ABC, ESPN, Touchstone Pictures, Pixar, and cable channels such as A&E, The History Channel, and Lifetime. Just think about how pervasive all these brands are in your life, or the lives of people you know. Unless you live out in the woods without electricity, there’s a very good chance that Disney plays a major role in your entertainment consumption habits.