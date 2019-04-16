Leak reveals new macOS 10.15 feature that lets you run Mac apps on the iPad

With Apple’s developers conference fast approaching, rumors of the various new software features the company has been developing for iPhone/iPad and Mac have begun to spring up.

Recent reports have detailed some of the main features of iOS 13, and claimed that macOS 10.15 would deliver a bunch of new standalone apps for music, podcasts, TV, and books. Now, a brand new leak reveals to us that Apple has been developing a macOS feature that will allow users to beam apps to external displays — including the iPad.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because third-party developers have already created software that allows users to turn their iPads into Macs. Luna Display is one such concept that turned the iPad into an external macOS display. But Apple will reportedly create a similar experience that will be native to the Mac, people familiar with macOS 10.15 development told 9to5Mac this week.

Called “Sidecar” internally, the feature lets you send any window of any app to an external display, whether it’s a computer monitor or an iPad. A menu appears when you hove over the “maximize” button in a Mac app, allowing you to move the window to said external display or iPad in full screen.

Apple Pencil support will be included, which means users will be able to use the stylus on a macOS app which is basically running on the iPad. The report also notes that macOS will also get a new window-snapping feature that will work similarly to what’s available on Windows.

Apple’s WWDC 2019 event kicks off on June 3rd with Apple’s big keynote, which is where the company will unveil all the latest updates for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac.