Samsung shows off the full specs of the Galaxy Fold ahead of its US launch

Samsung did things a little differently when it comes to launching its first ever foldable smartphone. First, it unveiled the Infinity Flex screen tech as well as the new One UI software features for foldable handsets.

That happened back in November at its developer conference, where Samsung showed only a prototype handset and a limited number of images. Then, in mid-February, it told the world what the phone would be called, unveiled the final design, and announced the price. Now, the Galaxy Fold is finally available for preorder in the US, and Samsung has shared an infographic that goes into great detail explaining all the specs of the foldable handset.

We’ve always known the sizes of the phone’s dual-display arrangement, and that the phone features six cameras, including single-, dual-, and triple-lens modules. But Samsung’s infographic at the end of this post reveals plenty of other details you might not have known about.

The main screen is a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED Display with a 4.2:3 aspect ratio and 362ppi. The external screen is smaller, at 4.6 inches, featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio and 399ppi.

The Cover camera that sits atop the external display is a 10-megapixel shooter with a f2.2 aperture. On the inside is a dual-lens selfie camera that features a 10-megapixel lens matching the Cover cam, and a secondary 8-megapixel RGB depth camera with a f1.9 aperture. The triple cam on the back of the phone has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens (f2.2), a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens (f1.5/f2.4, optical image stabilization), and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera (f.2.4, optical image stabilization).

A 7nm 64-bit octa-core powers the handset (likely a Snapdragon 855) and the phone sports 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The flash memory is UFS 3.0, which means it’s even faster than the Galaxy S10.

Other features include eSim support, fingerprint sensor on the side, 4,380 mAh battery, wireless charging, and PowerShare reverse wireless charging. There’s no headphone jack on this one, but the phone ships with free Galaxy Buds, which come in the box. When it comes to size, the handset is quite thick: 15.5mm at the edges, and 17mm at hinge. You check out the full list of specifications in the following image:

Image Source: Samsung