Monster ‘Avengers: Endgame’ leak shows 5 minutes of key scenes, spoiling many of Marvel’s best-kept secrets

We’ve been talking about Avengers: Endgame plot leaks for months now, as several people out there kept claiming they saw either portions of the upcoming Avengers sequel or the entire thing. While some of these leaks shared some common elements, no two leaks were perfectly similar, making it extremely difficult to attempt to verify any of them. That said, It. Finally. Happened. The monster Endgame leak we never really expected to see, given how fanatic Marvel and Disney are about avoiding MCU spoilers, is here.

Should you choose to go forward with this post note that you’re about to read everything about what I just saw, and I do mean that massive spoilers lie ahead. There’s no way to unsee — well, unread — what you’re about to discover.

I absolutely meant it when I said that huge Endgame secrets are coming. While it’s my business to hunt down these leaks, fully expecting to have my final Endgame experience ruined, I don’t consider that the leak has actually ruined the movie for me. It just makes me want to watch it even more than I already did. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers; here’s a look at an Avengers 4 poster to keep you from reading details about the scenes in the leaked clip.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Before we begin, I’ll tell you that I won’t post versions of the video clip or links to it anywhere in the post. Nor will I share any images from it — most of it is pretty blurry anyway. The ones that follow are from existing MCU films and Endgame trailers. So if you know your way around the internet, you have a bunch of resources at your disposal, including YouTube and Reddit to find the leak and watch it in full.

That said, I’ll tell you the leak contains various scenes that were not shown in any of the trailers, TV spots or any other official clip that Marvel shared with the world. The scenes were shown in a country where Arabic subtitles are needed and recorded on a phone in portrait mode.

However, the leak does confirm several elements of the film’s plot, including details that were mentioned by some of the people who claimed they saw parts of Endgame in the recent past. Let’s go through them, one by one.

Time travel

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Yes, the Avengers will revisit the past with the help of the Quantum Realm, and yes, they will go to the 2012 Battle of New York from the original movie. They’re looking to get the stones and undo the snap. Tony Stark and Bruce Banner are involved in developing the tech. We’ll get to good old Bruce in a minute.

Professor Hulk

Bruce Banner isn’t anywhere in the scenes that just leaked. Well, he is, but he’s the smart version of Hulk. Funny Hulk. Hulk with glasses. Hulk wearing clothes. Hulk wearing the new armor. Hulk embarrassed of regular, dumb Hulk. Hulk with a gauntlet. Professor Hulk?

Stark’s Infinity Gauntlet

Image Source: Imgur

It looks just like the one that leaked a few days ago. It’s meant to be worn on the right hand, and it’s Hulk that tries to use it once it has all the stones on it. The scene doesn’t show it, but it sure looks like he’s going to lose an arm over it.

Captain America and Mjolnir

Image Source: Marvel Studios

I get goosebumps as I’m writing these lines because it’s finally confirmed. Captain America is worthy, just as many people thought. He’s going to wield the Mjolnir and kick Thanos’s ass in the process, just as his iconic shield gets partially destroyed. There’s no scene showing him dying, as some leaks said. He’s just awesome and relentless. The way the Mjolnir flies back into his right arm is just incredibly amazing. And just you wait until you see Cap fighting the past version of himself. That’s just epic. And wait for the scene where he hears in his earpiece Falcon’s voice, just as Okoye, T’Challa, and Shuri appear from what appears from a portal that’s probably created by Doctor Strange.

Captain America assembling Avengers

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The massive fight at the end of Endgame, or a version of it, is also shown, and nearly all the heroes are there, including the ones that were turned to ashes after the snap. That’s when Cap says the words. And you get goosebumps again. “Avengers, Assemble!” he utters as they charge Thanos and his armies. We’ve got Asgardians, Wakandans, and Valkyrie fighting on the Avengers side, and every dusted hero is there for the fight. Thanos, meanwhile, has his own army — and he rocks the sword that we’ve seen so far in trailers and his full golden armor.

Fat Thor

Image Source: Marvel Studios

You’ll have a hard time watching this, but Fat Thor is here, further emphasizing the passage of time and the massive psychological hit he took. He’s fat, he’s got long hair, and he’s living life with Miek and Korg when some of the Avengers visit him, Rocket included. But he’s definitely ready to do battle, and he still wields the Stormbreaker in the final battle. It’s unclear whether he dies, but he’s absolutely there for the fight — we get to see him wearing Stark’s white armor as well. Hilariously, Tony calls him “Big Lebowski” at one point.

Many of the people who’ve seen the clip have criticized Marvel for this choice for Thor, but I think it’s absolutely brilliant as a character evolution. After witnessing the death of his father, sister, and brother in a short amount of time, and after failing to stop Thanos before he snapped his finger, it’s no surprise that Thor has let himself go.

Tony Stark is everywhere

Image Source: Marvel Studios

He’s everywhere. He’s working on the tech needed to go back in time. He’s wearing the white suits; he goes back in 2012 with Ant-Man, Captain America, and Professor Hulk. He’s there to watch Hulk trying the electronic gauntlet. He mocks Thor; he calls Rocket “Ratchet,” he’s fighting Thanos. He hugs Peter Parker when Spider-Man returns to action, in what will be a heartbreaking scene for fans and a clever callback to previous hugs between them. The scenes don’t tell us whether he lives or dies, but it doesn’t really matter at this point.

Captain Marvel’s new hairstyle

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Whatever happens early in the first act of Endgame, it’s safe to say that Carol Danvers will disappear from the picture from a while. She does appear in the final battle scenes, where she’ll be taking down spaceships just like in Captain Marvel. But she’s rocking a new hairstyle. She has really short hair. She gets to meet Peter Parker, and she’s going to take the Stark gauntlet off of his hands. It sure looks like this is the first time these two meet.

Spider-Man crying?

Image Source: Marvel Studios

When Peter introduces himself to Carol, who wants the Stark Gauntlet from him, he appears to be crying — but this is just speculation after hearing his voice. The quality of the video doesn’t exactly allow us to see whether he’s crying. He may just as well be tired from all the fighting. But this is the closest that we get to a major death in these four minutes and 30 seconds of footage.

The final battle

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The final battle seems to take place in Wakanda. You can see the skyscrapers behind the joint Avengers armies. Meanwhile, Thanos’s outriders-carrying ships are on the other side of the battlefield similar to what happened in Infinity War. Of course, there’s nothing to confirm the actual location of the battle. Also, the fight where Cap fights Thanos alongside Iron Man and Thor seems to take place earlier in the film.

Assorted musings

If you do chase the clip on YouTube, I’m sure you’ll watch it a bunch of time trying to discover other Endgame secrets. But it will not ruin the entire movie for you. These are just five minutes of more than three hours of Avengers 4 action.

What is definitely interesting about this leak is that it doesn’t really give away the ending. We don’t get to see any hero deaths. It plays just like an extended video clip meant to tease the film. Would Marvel actually risk leaking this kind of footage on purpose with 10 days to go until the premiere? Maybe they would.