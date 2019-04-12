Watch the first trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ right here

As expected, Disney and Lucasfilm debuted the first official trailer for the next episode in the Star Wars saga at Star Wars Celebration on Friday. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be the ninth and final movie of the Skywalker saga that began with A New Hope in 1977. The teaser trailer that director J.J. Abrams introduced at the Episode IX panel doesn’t give much away, but we do get our first shot of Billy Dee Williams returning as Lando.

We also learned that none of than Emperor Palpatine, the main villain of the first six movies, is making a come back of some sort as well. Actor Ian McDiarmid even took the stage after the trailer rolled for the first time to shout “roll it again” in a voice that should sound very familiar to every Star Wars fan.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, and Joonas Suotamo will all return from The Last Jedi, with Billy Dee Williams set to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian, and Naomi Ackie joins as a new character named Jannah. Based on what we heard in the trailer, it sounds like Mark Hamill isn’t quite done with Luke Skywalker yet (but he may just be a Force ghost like Obi-Wan and Anakin).

There will undoubtedly be plenty more teasers and trailers and info dumps in the weeks and months to come, but the beginning of the end of the Skywalker saga has finally begun. And as Disney announced this week, Star Wars will be taking a temporary hiatus from theaters after The Rise of Skywalker, so enjoy it while you can.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out in theaters on December 20th, 2019.