Apple just made the experience of upgrading to a new Mac far less painful

While the cost alone is a deterrent for many shoppers, the scariest risk when upgrading to a new computer is the risk of losing all of your data in the transfer process. Apple has made that process somewhat less painful by offering Data Migrations with the purchase of a new Mac, but charged a whopping $99 for the service. At least, the company used to charge $99, as the exorbitant fee has apparently been eliminated as of this month.

According to TidBITS, the MacBook maker just recently made the consumer-friendly move of offering to migrate data for anyone buying a new Mac or requesting a repair free of charge. You will have to make the purchase or request the repair at an actual Apple Store location, but it might end up being worth the trip.

Here’s what an Apple Store Operations Specialist told TidBITS‘ Adam Engst when he inquired about the policy:

Beginning April 2, there will be no cost for Data Migrations with the purchase of a new Mac or Data Transfers with a repair.

As 9to5Mac points out, this procedure has undergone a variety of changes over the years. Before 2015, Mac owners could pay $99 for a year subscription to Apple’s One to One training program at an Apple Store which included Data Migrations. Once this program shut down, Apple began charging a one-time $99 fee for Data Migrations with the purchase of a new Mac. And now, finally, the procedure is free (providing you go to the store).

The downside is that, depending on how much data you have on your Mac or Windows PC, the procedure can take quite a long time, so you may be at the Apple Store for a while. If you’re comfortable transferring the data yourself, Apple has a page on its website explaining how to do so from the comfort of your home.