This high-tech backpack comes with a fingerprint anti-theft lock system

We take biometric authentication for granted when it comes to smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets, and it’s time the same technology is put to good use to protect something else: Your personal belongings that you’re carrying in that urban backpack of yours.

If you’ve always wanted to replace that unsightly old-school lock that you use on your bag with a fingerprint sensor that does the same job, I’ve got good news for you. It’s time to ditch the lock and dump your old backpack too — meet the Agazzi bag that’s taking anti-theft protection to the next level.



The bag is easy on the eyes, and features a bunch of innovative features, on top of the fingerprint sensor that can be used to lock down the main compartments, and even tie the bag to something else so nobody can steal it.

It’s got an ergonomic, water-resistant design, plenty of pockets that will accommodate laptops, tablets, and other electronics, optional internal and external lighting systems, and a built-in battery that lets you charge the phone on the go. When it comes to storage, the Agazzi can hold some 23 liters of items that you might want to take with you. Moreover, the Agazzi comes with a lifetime guarantee, according to the manufacturer.

That’s the theory, at least. In practice, you can’t buy the Agazzi bags from stores just yet, as Agazzi designs is currently raising money on Kickstarter to start production. Agazzi Designs has a decent £75,000 ($98,000) target, of which nearly £20,000 ($26,000) has been raised with almost a month to go until the campaign ends. But, as always with crowdfunding projects, you’d better check out the Agazzi bag carefully before investing any money in it.

The company hopes to ship the backpack in September, once funding is complete, and prices starts at £159 ($207) for the cheapest model that comes with a fingerprint lock. There’s an even cheaper version, but the highlight of the Agazzi, at least for me, is that fingerprint sensor on the bottom. Check out the Agazzi backpack at this link.