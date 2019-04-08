Robert Downey Jr. just told us there’s ‘no way’ anyone will guess what happens in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Remember way back in November when we were dying to see Avengers 4 footage? Well, Marvel and Disney delivered just that in the span of only a few days, potentially revealing specific minor spoilers about the film while simultaneously dropping more misleading clues to obfuscate what will actually happen in Avengers: Endgame. On top of the new trailer, TV spot, and private scene screenings that took place last week, Marvel put out a brand new Endgame featurette in which several of the original six Avengers drum up hype about the upcoming movie as if that’s needed. But what’s interesting is that Robert Downey Jr., who’s played Iron Man in a bunch of MCU films so far, says there’s “no way anybody could guess what’s gonna happen.”

That’s an incredibly bold claim to make coming from the star whose MCU work is responsible for this incredibly climactic finale of a new phase of MCU movies. Ever since Infinity War premiered last year, shocking audiences around the world with its fantastic finale, fans have been trying to predict how the Avengers will win and what the toll will be. The screenwriters and directors warned us that the deaths are real, and we’d better get used to it and that the movie won’t do what you think it does.

The more footage we got, the more refined fan theories emerged, taking into account every real or misleading spoiler that Marvel would spare. That’s why it’s incredible to hear the man who gave us an iconic Tony Stark claim that nobody will guess what happens next in the Avengers saga.

Earlier in the clip, Downey Jr. says that Infinity War was nuts, but this one is going to be your finest hour.”

“These are the highest stakes that the Avengers have ever faced,” Scarlett Johansson reminds us.

“Every time you think Marvel has pulled every single trick out of the bag, they actually saved the best stuff for this one,” Chris Evans continues, with Brie Larson stepping in to tease “this is the end of the fireworks show, the grand finale.”

“The storytelling is insane, you just don’t know what to expect,” Jeremy Renner says, right before the featurette moves back to Iron Man.

In other words, of the original six Avengers, we’ve got Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, and Hawkeye all teasing an amazing Avengers 4 experience, one that’s going to be hard to figure out.

Yes, this is marketing hype (watch the full featurette below). Of course, the actors involved in any movie will try to drive up interest in their latest creation. But this isn’t just any movie; this is probably the biggest superhero movie ever made, a film that doesn’t really need any more publicity to make a killing at the box office come opening weekend