Google on Wednesday unveiled a brand new Google Assistant feature, making the virtual assistant legen — wait for it — dary. How I Met Your Mother jokes aside, Google Assistant is truly getting a legendary voice cameo. That’s John Legend, to be more precise.

If you so desire, you can set John Legend’s voice to replace the current Google Assistant voice you might be using. All you have to say to your Google Assistant device, whether it’s a phone (Android and iPhone), a smart speaker or smart display is: “Hey Google, talk like a Legend.”

Once that’s done, John Legend’s voice will take over. The voice cameo will be available only in English, and only for a limited time in the US:

The Assistant will also use Legend’s voice for various queries, like asking for jokes, inquiring about the weather, or wondering about John Legend’s music. Google lists various commands that will work with Legend’s voice, although most of your Assistant interactions will still go through the default voice. Here are a few specific commands that work with the Legend voice cameo:

Easter Eggs: “Serenade me”

“Sing me a song”

“Are you John Legend?”

“Do you know Chrissy Teigen?”

“How are you?”

“Sing Happy Birthday”

“Tell me a joke”

“Who’s your celebrity crush?”

“What’s your favorite song?”

“What’s your best pick up line?”

“Compliment me” Make ordinary questions extraordinary: “What’s the weather?”

“How far away is the moon?”

“What are jazz hands”?

“How do you cook bacon in the oven?”

“Is there an atmosphere on the moon?”

“Is Venus the same size as the Earth?”

“Why is the sky blue?”

“What’s the temperature outside?”

“Do I need an umbrella today?”