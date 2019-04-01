Huawei’s P30 Pro low-light camera feature has to be magic

While mobile photography has improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years, delivering quality shots in low-light environments has proven to be one of the more challenging frontiers to conquer. Interestingly enough, some of the more impressive gains we’ve seen when it comes to low-light photography hasn’t come from Apple but from the Android side.

Most notably, Google has managed to pull off some incredible low-light improvements solely via software. If you recall, Night Sight mode on Pixel phones uses advanced software to deliver surprisingly crisp and vibrant photos in environments with little surrounding light. And for as impressive as what we’ve seen from Google, the new P30 Pro from Huawei takes low-light photography to an entirely new level.

What Huawei managed to pull off with its recently unveiled P30 Pro is nothing short of remarkable, if not downright magical. It’s no exaggeration to say that the P30 Pro may be the best camera phone we’ve ever seen, and its ability to capture stunning and crisp shots in exceptionally dark environments is partially why.

Highlighting the capabilities of the P30 Pro, the following photo from The Verge speaks volumes. Without exaggeration, this is some next-level stuff. The Pixel 3 with Night Mode is certainly no slouch, but you can see that the detail provided by the P30 Pro is much cleaner.

Another example can be seen below.

Pixel 3 without Night Sight

Pixel 3 with Night Sight

Huawei P30 Pro without regard for the laws of optics pic.twitter.com/6WTpavqz9p — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) April 1, 2019

In a similar photo shootout in low-light environments, DXOMARK found that the P30 Pro outperformed the iPhone XS Max and the recently released Galaxy S10+. The P30 Pro obviously doesn’t come cheap and will retail for $1,127. That’s certainly pricey, but the price point seems perfectly justified given what the P30 Pro brings to the table camera-wise.