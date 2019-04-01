This new app makes finding a movie on Netflix like swiping through Tinder

Services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime video are fantastic. Once upon a time, you were at the mercy of network and cable television channels when it came to watching TV. If you wanted to actually pick something to watch, you get to head over to your local video store and rent DVDs or Blu-rays. Those days are thankfully long gone, and the aforementioned streaming services have massive catalogs of content to choose from. Of course, everyone knows all that content can actually be a double-edged sword. Sometimes there are so many choices that it becomes overwhelming and you don’t know what to watch, so you end up just rewatching something you’ve already seen.

There are tons of different apps out there that aim to make it easier for people to find things to watch on various streaming services. Some work better than others, but there’s a new one that just launched and it takes an entirely different approach to movie recommendations: It makes finding movies on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video like finding a date on Tinder.

The concept behind a new free app called Dinggo is simple enough. Like every other recommendations app out there, you start by indicating which services you subscribe to and which movie genres you enjoy most. After that, things get interesting. Instead of just giving you a list of content available content to endlessly scroll through, Dinggo’s interface is like Tinder. You’re presented with cards that show a single title at a time. If it seems appealing, swipe right. If it doesn’t, swipe left. Once you’ve gone through a bunch of titles you’re left with a list of appealing content that you can begin to watch.

Here’s a video that explains how the app works:

Dinggo’s full description follows below, and then you’ll find download links for iOS and Android versions of the free app.

dinggo was built to rock your socks! – Login with Facebook or Google – Select the streaming services you already subscribe to – Pick a genre or two you’re in the mood for – And start swiping through all your beautiful options! Is it movie night? dinggo has you covered! Create a group and you can swipe together. But that’s not all folks! For a limited time only (JK, it’s forever) dinggo let’s you share all the movies and shows you love super-duper easily with all your friends and family!

Download Dinggo for iOS

Download Dinggo for Android