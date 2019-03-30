We share Netflix’s new release schedule with our readers each and every month as soon as it’s made available. Netflix is obviously the most popular streaming entertainment service in the world, and it also has the highest volume of new releases each month. April 2019 is a particularly busy month for Netflix, as you can see in our earlier post that detailed Netflix’s entire April release schedule of movies, shows, and specials. But April isn’t just a busy month for Netflix, so we decided to try something new.
So many great shows are going to be on next month that we want to give our readers a comprehensive April release schedule for everything that’s set to premiere on Netflix and Hulu, as well as everything that will premiere on HBO, Showtime, and every other major TV network.
The final season of Game of Thrones is set to begin on April 14th, and the first episode of Killing Eve season 2 will debut a week earlier on April 7th. Football fans should get ready for the NFL Draft to kick off on April 25th, and Netflix subscribers have a ton of great new content to look forward to, like a new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on April 5th and Netflix’s new interactive outdoor adventure show You vs. Wild starring Bear Grylls. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, and you can find the entire April 2019 TV release schedule below.
Monday, April 1
Cannon Busters, Netflix
ULTRAMAN: Season 1 (2019) Netflix
The Twilight Zone: Season 1 (2019) CBS All Access
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4 (2018) 8 p.m., The CW (winter premiere)
Hostile Planet: Season 1, 9 p.m., National Geographic
Tuesday, April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (2019) Netflix
Vice News Tonight, 7:30 p.m., HBO
Bong Appetit: Cook Off, 9 p.m., Viceland
The Village: Season 1 (2019) 10 p.m., NBC
The Last O.G.: Season 2 (2019) 10:30 p.m., TBS
Wednesday, April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive (2019) Netflix
Brockmire: Season 3, 10 p.m., IFC
Thursday, April 4
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger: Season 2 (2019) 8 p.m., Freeform
Wife Swap, 9 p.m., Paramount Network
Into The Dark: Season 1 (2018) 9 p.m., The CW
Unspeakable, 9 p.m., SundanceTV
Ghost Bait, 10 p.m., Travel Channel
The American Farm, 10 p.m., History
Friday, April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (2019) Netflix
Our Planet: Season 1 (2019) Netflix
Unicorn Store (2019), Netflix
Persona: Collection, Netflix
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor, Netflix
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8, Netflix
Tijuana, Netflix
The Tick: Season 2 (2019) Amazon Prime Video
Into the Dark: I’m Just F—ing With You, Hulu
Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 17, 10 p.m., HBO
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas: Season 2, 11 p.m., HBO
Graham Norton’s Good Story Guide, 11 p.m., BBC America
Saturday, April 6
Sickboy (2019) Fuse
Native Son (2019) 10 p.m., HBO
Sunday, April 7
Murder for Hire, 7 p.m., Oxygen
54th Academy of Country Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
Killing Eve: Season 2 (2019) 8 p.m., BBC America
’80s in the Sand, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, AXS TV
The Chi: Season 2, 10 p.m., Showtime
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 6, 11 p.m., HBO (spring premiere)
Monday, April 8
Queens of Mystery, Acorn TV
White Boy, 9 p.m., Starz
Tuesday, April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6, Netflix
The Bold Type: Season 3 8 p.m., Freeform
Reconstruction: America After the Civil War, 9 p.m., PBS
The Code, 9 p.m., CBS
Fosse/Verdon: Miniseries (2019) 10 p.m., FX
You Me Her: Season 3 (2018) 10 p.m., Audience
Wednesday, April 10
You vs. Wild, Netflix
Thursday, April 11
Black Summer: Season 1 (2019) Netflix
Friday, April 12
The Perfect Date (2019) Netflix
A Land Imagined (2018) Netflix
Huge in France, Netflix
Mighty Little Bheem, Netflix
Special, Netflix
Who Would You Rather Take to a Deserted Island?, Netflix
The Silence (2019)
Saturday, April 13
The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins, 8 p.m., Showtime
Nate & Jeremiah By Design, 9 p.m., TLC
Sunday, April 14
Game of Thrones: Season 8 (2019) HBO
Monday, April 15
No Good Nick, Netflix
Arrow: Season 7 (2018) 9 p.m., The CW
The Code, 9 p.m., CBS
Tuesday, April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends, Netflix
The Big Interview: Season 7, 8 p.m., AXS TV
Bless This Mess: Season 1 (2019) 9:30 p.m., ABC
Wednesday, April 17
Breakthrough: The Ideas that Changed the World, 10 p.m., PBS
Thursday, April 18
My First First Love, Netflix
Life in Pieces: Season 4 (2019) 8:30 p.m., CBS
Friday, April 19
Ramy: Season 1 (2018) Hulu
Bosch: Season 5 (2019) Amazon Prime Video
Rilakkuma and Kaoru: Season 1, Netflix
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage, Netflix
Someone Great (2019) Netflix
A Fortunate Man (Lykke-Per) (2018) Netflix
Cuckoo: Season 5 (2018) Netflix
Music Teacher (2019) Netflix
Samantha! Season 2, Netflix
The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, 11 p.m., Comedy Central and BET
Saturday, April 20
Grass is Greener, Netflix
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 12, 7 p.m., Ovation
Sunday, April 21
Rome’s Chariot Superstar, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
Monday, April 22
Pinky Malinky: Part 2, Netflix
Selection Day, Netflix
Gentleman Jack, HBO
The Brigade: Race to the Hudson, 8 p.m., Outdoor Channel
Tuesday, April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Netflix
Tales: Season 2, 9 p.m., BET
Wednesday, April 24
Bonding, Netflix
A Life Among Monkeys, 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
Thursday, April 25
2019 NFL Draft – Round 1, 8 p.m., ABC
Top Gear: Season 26, 9 p.m., BBC America
Life in Pieces: Season 4 (2019) 9:30 p.m., CBS
Friday, April 26
Chambers: Season 1, Netflix
Street Food, Netflix
The Protector: Season 2, Netflix
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 (2019) Netflix
Yankee, Netflix
2019 NFL Draft – Rounds 2 and 3, 7 p.m., ABC
Saturday, April 27
2019 NFL Draft – Rounds 4-7, noon, ABC
The Son: Season 2 (2019) 9 p.m., AMC
Sunday, April 28
The Red Line, 8 p.m., CBS
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 8 p.m., TLC
Deep State: Season 2, 9 p.m., Epix
Inside Mighty Machines, 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 10 (2018) 10 p.m., CBS
Monday, April 29
Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, Acorn TV
Nature: American Spring: Live on PBS, 8 p.m., PBS
Tuesday, April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward, Netflix
Baki: Part 2, Netflix
Ingress: The Animation, Netflix
The 100: Season 6, 9 p.m., The CW