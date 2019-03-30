We share Netflix’s new release schedule with our readers each and every month as soon as it’s made available. Netflix is obviously the most popular streaming entertainment service in the world, and it also has the highest volume of new releases each month. April 2019 is a particularly busy month for Netflix, as you can see in our earlier post that detailed Netflix’s entire April release schedule of movies, shows, and specials. But April isn’t just a busy month for Netflix, so we decided to try something new.

So many great shows are going to be on next month that we want to give our readers a comprehensive April release schedule for everything that’s set to premiere on Netflix and Hulu, as well as everything that will premiere on HBO, Showtime, and every other major TV network.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to begin on April 14th, and the first episode of Killing Eve season 2 will debut a week earlier on April 7th. Football fans should get ready for the NFL Draft to kick off on April 25th, and Netflix subscribers have a ton of great new content to look forward to, like a new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on April 5th and Netflix’s new interactive outdoor adventure show You vs. Wild starring Bear Grylls. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, and you can find the entire April 2019 TV release schedule below.

Monday, April 1

Cannon Busters, Netflix

ULTRAMAN: Season 1 (2019) Netflix

The Twilight Zone: Season 1 (2019) CBS All Access

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4 (2018) 8 p.m., The CW (winter premiere)

Hostile Planet: Season 1, 9 p.m., National Geographic

Tuesday, April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (2019) Netflix

Vice News Tonight, 7:30 p.m., HBO

Bong Appetit: Cook Off, 9 p.m., Viceland

The Village: Season 1 (2019) 10 p.m., NBC

The Last O.G.: Season 2 (2019) 10:30 p.m., TBS

Wednesday, April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive (2019) Netflix

Brockmire: Season 3, 10 p.m., IFC

Thursday, April 4

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger: Season 2 (2019) 8 p.m., Freeform

Wife Swap, 9 p.m., Paramount Network

Into The Dark: Season 1 (2018) 9 p.m., The CW

Unspeakable, 9 p.m., SundanceTV

Ghost Bait, 10 p.m., Travel Channel

The American Farm, 10 p.m., History

Friday, April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 (2019) Netflix

Our Planet: Season 1 (2019) Netflix

Unicorn Store (2019), Netflix

Persona: Collection, Netflix

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor, Netflix

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8, Netflix

Tijuana, Netflix

The Tick: Season 2 (2019) Amazon Prime Video

Into the Dark: I’m Just F—ing With You, Hulu

Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 17, 10 p.m., HBO

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas: Season 2, 11 p.m., HBO

Graham Norton’s Good Story Guide, 11 p.m., BBC America

Saturday, April 6

Sickboy (2019) Fuse

Native Son (2019) 10 p.m., HBO

Sunday, April 7

Murder for Hire, 7 p.m., Oxygen

54th Academy of Country Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS

Killing Eve: Season 2 (2019) 8 p.m., BBC America

’80s in the Sand, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, AXS TV

The Chi: Season 2, 10 p.m., Showtime

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 6, 11 p.m., HBO (spring premiere)

Monday, April 8

Queens of Mystery, Acorn TV

White Boy, 9 p.m., Starz

Tuesday, April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6, Netflix

The Bold Type: Season 3 8 p.m., Freeform

Reconstruction: America After the Civil War, 9 p.m., PBS

The Code, 9 p.m., CBS

Fosse/Verdon: Miniseries (2019) 10 p.m., FX

You Me Her: Season 3 (2018) 10 p.m., Audience

Wednesday, April 10

You vs. Wild, Netflix

Thursday, April 11

Black Summer: Season 1 (2019) Netflix

Friday, April 12

The Perfect Date (2019) Netflix

A Land Imagined (2018) Netflix

Huge in France, Netflix

Mighty Little Bheem, Netflix

Special, Netflix

Who Would You Rather Take to a Deserted Island?, Netflix

The Silence (2019)

Saturday, April 13

The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins, 8 p.m., Showtime

Nate & Jeremiah By Design, 9 p.m., TLC

Sunday, April 14

Game of Thrones: Season 8 (2019) HBO

Monday, April 15

No Good Nick, Netflix

Arrow: Season 7 (2018) 9 p.m., The CW

The Code, 9 p.m., CBS

Tuesday, April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends, Netflix

The Big Interview: Season 7, 8 p.m., AXS TV

Bless This Mess: Season 1 (2019) 9:30 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, April 17

Breakthrough: The Ideas that Changed the World, 10 p.m., PBS

Thursday, April 18

My First First Love, Netflix

Life in Pieces: Season 4 (2019) 8:30 p.m., CBS

Friday, April 19

Ramy: Season 1 (2018) Hulu

Bosch: Season 5 (2019) Amazon Prime Video

Rilakkuma and Kaoru: Season 1, Netflix

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage, Netflix

Someone Great (2019) Netflix

A Fortunate Man (Lykke-Per) (2018) Netflix

Cuckoo: Season 5 (2018) Netflix

Music Teacher (2019) Netflix

Samantha! Season 2, Netflix

The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, 11 p.m., Comedy Central and BET

Saturday, April 20

Grass is Greener, Netflix

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 12, 7 p.m., Ovation

Sunday, April 21

Rome’s Chariot Superstar, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Monday, April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2, Netflix

Selection Day, Netflix

Gentleman Jack, HBO

The Brigade: Race to the Hudson, 8 p.m., Outdoor Channel

Tuesday, April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Netflix

Tales: Season 2, 9 p.m., BET

Wednesday, April 24

Bonding, Netflix

A Life Among Monkeys, 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Thursday, April 25

2019 NFL Draft – Round 1, 8 p.m., ABC

Top Gear: Season 26, 9 p.m., BBC America

Life in Pieces: Season 4 (2019) 9:30 p.m., CBS

Friday, April 26

Chambers: Season 1, Netflix

Street Food, Netflix

The Protector: Season 2, Netflix

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 (2019) Netflix

Yankee, Netflix

2019 NFL Draft – Rounds 2 and 3, 7 p.m., ABC

Saturday, April 27

2019 NFL Draft – Rounds 4-7, noon, ABC

The Son: Season 2 (2019) 9 p.m., AMC

Sunday, April 28

The Red Line, 8 p.m., CBS

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 8 p.m., TLC

Deep State: Season 2, 9 p.m., Epix

Inside Mighty Machines, 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 10 (2018) 10 p.m., CBS

Monday, April 29

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, Acorn TV

Nature: American Spring: Live on PBS, 8 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward, Netflix

Baki: Part 2, Netflix

Ingress: The Animation, Netflix

The 100: Season 6, 9 p.m., The CW