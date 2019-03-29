Impotence-curing ‘Miracle Honey’ recalled because it was really just Viagra

Everyone knows that all-natural remedies are often bunk. Companies peddling modern-day snake oil make plenty of outrageous claims when their products really don’t do anything at all. Buyers of “Miracle Honey,” which is sold in tiny packets by a company called USA LESS, were probably shocked when it actually did cure erectile dysfunction as the tiny company boldly claims. It works, but not for the reason the company says.

As it turns out, the honey — which USA LESS calls a “dietary supplement” — was actually spiked with sildenafil, which is the active ingredient in erectile dysfunction drugs like Viagra. Oops!

The FDA discovered the con after testing the honey packets and finding the prescription drug mixed in with the tasty treat. The FDA’s bulletin reads:

USA LESS, is voluntarily recalling all lots of LEOPARD Miracle Honey, to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found LEOPARD Miracle Honey to be tainted with sildenafil. Sildenafil is an FDA approved drug for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil in LEOPARD Miracle Honey renders it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.

You don’t have to look far on the company’s site to find bold claims that the Miracle Honey can turn things around in the bedroom. “Eliminates impotence and infertility,” the product page reads, adding that the honey “Enhances nutrient absorption and metabolism” and “Intensifies the body’s muscular increase,” whatever that means.

The company attributed the effectiveness of its product to “a select mixture of rainforest herbs.” Hilariously, the company’s product page even urges customers to avoid drugs like Viagra which it calls “synthetic chemicals” that “carry the weight of dangerous side effects.”

“Herbs are nature‘s miracle that have amazingly curative results by bringing the body back to homeostasis,” the company writes. “Our research and development team has developed the Miracle Honey blend to heal sexual impotence and sterility, as well as provide a vast energy source.”

A true miracle.

In any case, it seems the company was actually just spiking its honey with Viagra, which probably pleased plenty of customers but is ultimately illegal and now the focus of a recall.