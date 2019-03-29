Today is March 26th, which is a very special day for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Why? Because it means we have exactly one month left to wait before Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters around the world. Technically it’s a bit less since the movie will actually premiere in many regions on either Wednesday night or Thursday night, but Friday, April 26th is the official release date for the most hotly anticipated movie of the year. Actually, Avengers: Endgame is probably the most hotly anticipated movie of the decade, considering how crazy the Avengers: Infinity War finale was and how badly people want to see how our favorite superheroes manage to undo all the damage caused when Thanos realized his dream and wiped out half of all life in the known universe.

Seeing half of our favorite Marvel heroes turn to dust was heart-wrenching, but we knew almost immediately that most or even all of those deaths would somehow be undone. The more time passed, the more confident we were that the effects of the snap would be erased. Dr. Strange took the time to analyze 14,000,605 different possible futures for a reason, after all. Tons of leaks suggested the Quantum Realm would play a big role in Avengers 4, and then those leaks were confirmed when the second official Avengers: Endgame trailer showed many of the surviving heroes wearing suits just like the one Hank Pym used to travel to the Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

That brings us to a recent post on Reddit, in which a person claiming to have inside knowledge of the movie may have spoiled the entire film by describing what happens in all three acts of Avengers: Endgame. It’s impossible to verify the details at this point, but it could very well be the biggest Endgame leak so far and there is some evidence out there to support several of the Redditor’s claims. On one hand, it would be a shame if the entire movie is now spoiled. But on the other, we truly hope this supposed leaker is the real deal because he also went on to describe three different Avengers: Endgame credits scenes, and one of them is positively mind-blowing. Before we go any further, we should note that potentially massive spoilers follow below. You’ve been warned.

Before we get to the new stuff, let’s re-post the details we already covered from this huge alleged leak. Here’s how the entire movie plays out, according to this supposed leaker:

Act 1 Tony/Nebula make it back to earth

Marvel there, entire team heads to Thanos

He’s weakened, the team, especially b/c of Marvel, kill him. Gauntlet is broken and stones can’t undo the snap

They couldn’t protect the universe, so they avenged it.

Thanos meets Death (the girl everyone thinks was cast as Ant-Man’s daughter). He’s pleased with himself Act 2 A few years later, Ant-Man returns, explains Quantum stuff

Tony builds out Quantum suits, teams split off to recharge stones at various points in time

Rest of act is interaction between present/past selves/teams, powering stones

Thanos has been watching the entire time, now concerned they could undo his plan, begs Death to let him preserve his work Act 3 Thanos + outriders attack Avenger HQ to prevent new gauntlet from being used

Cap/Tony/Hulk ‘quantum’ away to Wakanda battle using new gauntlet, only to miss and end up on Xandar after Thanos battle there

Gauntlet isn’t strong enough to beat Thanos, big fight between those three until it’s Cap vs. Thanos

Cap is able to use the gauntlet one last time “Avengers Assemble” bringing EVERYONE to face him – that’s the huge fight scene

In real-time Thanos at Wakanda sees the stones weakening from his gauntlet because in this timeline he’s defeated

Thanos is killed at Wakanda (Cap sacrifices himself) and now the snap never happened so the events of the movie basically never happened

Dr Strange does some hand-wavey saying the loop is now closed for the 14 millionth time, and we won.

Again, nothing is confirmed for the time being, but we already explained a few reasons why this Redditor might be telling the truth. And we really hope he is, because the same Redditor also described three different Avengers: Endgame credits scenes that sound amazing. The third one in particular is simply mind-blowing, and we desperately want it to be real.

Let’s start with the first credits scene he described:

Mid-credit scene 1: Tony at the Captain America memorial

“You were right.”

Walks away with Pepper and their baby

Now, this one is particularly intriguing for a few reasons. We already know that Tony and Pepper are having a baby, and there has been all sorts of speculation regarding what kind of role their child will play. The prevailing theory was that Tony would somehow have to sacrifice the child in his efforts to undo the snap, perhaps by rewinding time to a point before the baby was never conceived. If this credits scene is real, however, that obviously didn’t happen.

But there’s something even more intriguing here. According to everything we’ve seen and heard so far, both Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow are winding down their roles in the MCU after Avengers: Endgame. In fact, Paltrow even said in an interview last month that Endgame would be her last Marvel movie. Is Marvel really going to tease this terrific new storyline with Iron Man and Pepper Potts only to have one or both of them exit the MCU? Of course, there are two things to note here, if this credits scene is real: first, it could be positioning Stark’s child as a character in future MCU movies. Second, pretty much everyone involved with MCU movies uses misdirection, so Paltrow could very well have been lying in her interview.

Now, the second supposed Avengers: Endgame credits scene:

Mid-credit scene 2: Hawkeye and Mrs. Hawkeye drop kids off at Peter Parker’s apartment

He’s babysitting them while they finally have a night on the town

They come back the kids are sleeping, webbed up on the wall, Peter’s absolutely exhausted

“I can explain”

This one is also definitely believable, too. Marvel often puts cute credits scenes in its movies, like the huge ant playing the drums in Ant-Man and the Wasp or Goose coughing up the tesseract after the credits concluded in Captain Marvel.

Last but certainly not least, we supposedly have one final Avengers: Endgame credits scene, and this is the one that’s going to blow your mind. We know it’s entirely plausible now that Disney’s 21st Century Fox acquisition is a done deal, so cross your fingers and pray to whatever or whomever you pray to that this leak is the real deal. We hope you’re sitting down:

End-credit scene: Man walking down the street, never see anything other than his side and his arm

Two guys try to confront him, want his wallet

They pull a gun

Claws come out *snikt*

Screen goes black

GAHT. DAYUM.