Leaked photo reveals Apple’s new AirPods-like Powerbeats wireless headphones

Just a few days ago, word surfaced that Apple was looking to impart a bit of its AirPods design on its line of Powerbeats headphones. Specifically, it’s believed that Apple is working on a pair of headphones that will look like Powerbeats3 headphones, only without the connecting cable. The earbuds would still wrap around a user’s ear as to provide extra stability during vigorous exercise.

Interestingly, there were rumors a few weeks back that Apple was going to release a pair of black AirPods 2. That, of course, didn’t come to pass, but a newly leaked image reveals that a black pair of Powerbeats earbuds — with a brand new design — may be coming sooner rather than later. What’s more, CNET last week relayed that Apple’s new Powerbeats design may hit store shelve by the end of April.

As to the leaked photo, Guilherme Rambo of 9to5Mac recently unearthed an image of this mythical Powerbeats design in a recent iOS 12 beta. They’re also jet black, which is perhaps the source of the erroneous AirPods 2 rumor we saw surface a few weeks ago.

“In terms of design,” Rambo notes, “they’re nearly identical to Powerbeats3, but truly wireless much like AirPods. The glyphs show Powerbeats Pro in black and white color variations.”

Rambo adds that the Powerbeats image includes a charging case similar to the AirPods case design. The photo can be viewed below.

As a final point, it’s worth noting that the rumored Powerbeats design will incorporate a number of the features introduced on AirPods 2, including hands-free Siri support and Apple’s new H1 chip.