Apple rolls out iOS 12.2 with Apple News+ and support for new AirPods

Right on the heels of its Monday media event, Apple has released iOS 12.2 for iPhone and iPad. The software update is a substantial one, but the key addition is Apple News+. Once you’ve installed the update, you will be able to access the News+ tab in the Apple News app and sign up for the $9.99/month subscription service, which includes access to over 300 magazines as well as newspapers. The first month is free, so you can try it right now.

But that’s just one part of a this iOS release. In addition to Apple News+, iOS 12.2 includes new Siri functionality, four new Animoji (owl, boar, giraffe and shark), support for the second-generation AirPods, and a variety of improvements and new features for AirPlay, Apple Pay, Screen Time, Safari, and Apple Music.

“iOS 12.2 provides support for Apple News+, adds the ability for Siri to play videos from your iOS device to Apple TV, and includes for new Animoji,” reads the description. “This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.”

If you want to update your device to iOS 12.2 today, you can do so by heading to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.

Here’s the full list of release notes, so you know exactly what you’re getting when you install iOS 12.2:

Apple News+ Apple News+ is a new subscription service that extends the Apple News experience with hundreds of magazines and top newspapers

Our editors handpick top articles and magazine issues, and you also get personalized recommendations on the topics most interesting to you

Automatic downloads make it easy to read magazine issues offline

Apple News is now available in Canada, with a free experience that includes handpicked Top Stories, a personalized Today feed, and support for both English and French

Apple News+ is available in the U.S. and in Canada, with dozens of additional Canadian magazines Siri Ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play any video, show, movie, sports game, or channel on Apple TV. For example, “Hey Siri, play Free Solo on my TV” Animoji Four new Animoji—owl, boar, giraffe and shark—are included for iPhone X and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch AirPlay Dedicated TV controls in Control Center and on the Lock Screen give you quick access to TV controls

AirPlay multitasking for video allows you to browse other apps, as well as play other short form audio and video files locally on your device without interrupting AirPlay

AirPlay destinations are now grouped by content type making it faster for you to find what device you want to play to Apple Pay Apple Pay Cash customers can now transfer money to their bank accounts instantly using their Visa debit cards

Wallet app now conveniently displays Apple Pay credit and debit transactions right below the card Screen Time Downtime can be configured with a different schedule for each day of the week

A new toggle enables easily turning app limits on or off temporarily Safari Website sign-in now occurs automatically after filling credentials with Password AutoFill

Warnings now appear when loading unencrypted webpages

Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects against cross-site tracking by default

Smart Search Field queries can now be modified by tapping the arrow icon next to search suggestions Apple Music The Browse tab shows more editorial highlights on a single page making it easier to discover new music, playlists, and more AirPods Support for new AirPods (2nd generation) This update also includes other improvements and bug fixes. This update: Supports Air Quality Index in Maps for US, UK, and India

Includes information in Settings on how much time remains on your device’s warranty period

Supports real-time text (RTT) for phone calls made through a nearby iPhone on iPad and iPod Touch

Displays a “5G E” icon for iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) or iPad Pro 11-inch indicating that users are in an area where AT&T’s 5G Evolution network is available

Improves quality of audio recordings in Messages

Improves stability and performance of Apple TV Remote on iOS

Fixes an issue that prevented some missed calls from appearing in Notification Center

Addresses an issue where a badge notification could appear on Settings even though no action is needed

Addresses an issue in Settings > General > iPhone Storage where the storage size of some large apps, the System category, and the Other category in the storage bar graph could be incorrect

Fixes an issue that could cause Voice Memos to automatically play back recordings after connecting to a car Bluetooth device

Resolves an issue that could cause Voice Memos to temporarily prevent renaming a recording