Qlearly catapults Chrome bookmarks and tabs into the future

As of February of this year, Google’s Chrome desktop web browser owned a remarkable 65% of the global browser market, according to market research firm NetApplications. Microsoft’s Internet Explorer is still the second most popular browser in the world, but it’s not even close — IE held just 10.23% of the market as of last month, and no other web browser even managed a double-digit market share. Long story short, Chrome is far and away the king of web browsers right now. Of course, just because Chrome is popular doesn’t make it perfect, which is why Google hosts a thriving Chrome Web Store that’s packed full of great extensions.

Some Chrome extensions are designed to enhance specific websites. For example, there are a ton of great Netflix tweaks in the Chrome Web Store that make everyone’s favorite source of streaming entertainment even better. But there are other extensions in there that are designed to enhance Chrome itself, and we recently came across a new one that you’ve got to check out.

Qlearly is a very nifty Chrome extension created by Guillaume Bardet. In a nutshell, it’s designed to modernize Chrome’s bookmark and tab features by replacing their conventional interfaces with novel new ones. In place of the conventional bookmark menu, Qlearly uses “boards” that group bookmarks into columns so your favorite sites are always easy to find. Adding new bookmarks is a breeze as well, and there’s a great search function so that people with tons of bookmarks can always find sites easily.

You’ll find Qlearly’s full description from the Chrome Web Store below, followed by a download link for the Chrome extension. There’s also a beta version of Qlearly available for Firefox, and you can download it right here.

A modern bookmarks and tabs manager. ✨ Organize your favorite websites using boards and columns. Every time you open a new tab, your primary board will load within a second. “I don’t want to have 100 tabs open anymore” – from a new Qlearly user Stop wasting time looking for tabs or bookmarks. Organize them all using one of today’s most common organization system; Kanban Boards. ➤ Save tabs in one click

➤ Quick and unified Search

➤ Unlimited boards and columns

➤ Collaborate with your teammates

➤ Create public boards and columns

➤ It can be used with multiple computer at once Why did we build Qlearly? 🤔 The primary reason why we built Qlearly is to help you save time and remain organized. As this is such a repetitive task, saving seconds can have a drastic impact to your workflow over time. We are here to stay, and plan to release many improvements overtime! FEATURES 🛠 ★ Fast bookmarking Save all or a handful of your tabs to a specific column in the matter of a second by clicking ‘save’ in a column, or by clicking the extension icon, followed by the board/column and click the ‘save session’. ★ Quick and unified Search To make it easier for you to find the site(s) you are looking for, you can search through all your boards. You can use our keyboard shortcuts to search even faster! ★ Collaborate with your teammates Collaborate on a board with an unlimited amount of teammates. ★ Shareable links You can share a full board or specific columns with anyone by getting a shareable link. ★ Keyboard Shortcuts We built numerous shortcuts to help you work even faster! You can search, create a new board, new column, save a session, open all tabs all within a second. ★ Current Session Drag and Drop You can drag and drop tabs from your current session to your board, instead of saving all tabs.

