Everything Nintendo just revealed at the Spring 2019 Nindies Showcase

As it does every so often, Nintendo bombarded fans with announcements of indie games set to hit the Switch in the coming months on Wednesday morning. More than fifteen games made an appearance during the live stream, and though some of these games had already been revealed, many had never been seen before.

Below, we’ve gathered all the trailers and title cards we could find following the event, and did our best to summarize the games in a short blurb based on what Nintendo said during the stream. Best of all, each and every one of these games will be out before 2020, so we’ll have plenty to keep us busy while waiting for Animal Crossing.

Cuphead

Cuphead is a classic run-and-gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Coming to Nintendo Switch on April 18th.

Overland

Take care of a group of travelers on a post-apocalyptic road-trip across the United States in this turn-based survival game. Fight off scary creatures, rescue stranded survivors, and scavenge for supplies like fuel, first aid kits, and weapons. Decide where to go next: upgrade this wrecked car, or rescue that dog? And don’t forget, there are consequences for every action. Overland is about close calls, dramatic escapes, hard choices, arguing about whether or not that dog gets rescued, and the end of the world.

Coming to Nintendo Switch this fall.

My Friend Pedro

My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.

Coming to Nintendo Switch in June.

Neo Cab

Neo Cab is an emotional survival game about staying human in a world disrupted by automation. You play as Lina, the last human driver on the neon-drenched streets of Los Ojos. When your friend and only lifeline mysteriously vanishes, you’re on your own in an unfamiliar city.

Coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

The Red Lantern

The Red Lantern is a rogue-lite, resource management narrative game where you and your team of 5 sled dogs, lost in the wilderness, must navigate the ever-changing events of the Alaskan bush to find your way home.

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Darkwood

Darkwood provides a new perspective on survival horror. Scavenge and explore the rich, ever-changing free-roam world by day, then hunker down in your hideout and pray for the morning light.

Coming to Nintendo Switch in May.

Katana ZERO

Katana ZERO is a stylish neo-noir, action-platformer featuring breakneck action and instant-death combat. Slash, dash, and manipulate time to unravel your past in a beautifully brutal acrobatic display.

Coming to Nintendo Switch on April 18th.

RAD

RAD is a 3D action rogue-like set in a post-post-apocalyptic world, where humanity has faced armageddon not once, but twice. Playing as a teenage protagonist, you must venture into the Fallow — an ever-changing, radioactive wasteland filled with unknown and unspeakable creatures. It is here that you will find the solution to heal the world, and transform the cracked, barren landscape into a lush source of new life.

Coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Creature in the Well

Creature in the Well is a top down pinball-inspired hack-and-slash dungeon crawler. As the last remaining BOT-C unit, venture deep into a desert mountain to restore power to an ancient facility, haunted by a desperate Creature. Uncover and upgrade powerful gear in order to save the city of Mirage from a deadly sandstorm.

Coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Bloodroots

In Bloodroots, the world is your weapon – improvise and adapt to an ever-changing ballet of ultraviolence, in a bloody revenge quest across the Weird West.

Coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Pine

Pine is an open-world action adventure simulation game. Take on the role of Hue, a brave young adult who belongs to the last remaining tribe of humans on the island of Albamare. Find your way through an ever-changing world in which all creatures have lives, goals and quests of their own. Albamare’s factions trade and fight with each other over food and territory, while Hue learns about ways to influence the ecology, in search for a new home for the humans.

Coming to Nintendo Switch in August.

Super Crate Box

Vlambeer’s Super Crate Box is coming to bring back the glory of the golden arcade age, when all that really mattered was getting on that high score list. Grab your baseball cap and loosen your pants, it’s time to fight endless hordes of enemies and collect every weapon crate you can. Prepare for an arcade delight with tight controls, refreshing game mechanics, cracking retro art, and a terribly hip chiptune soundtrack.

Coming to Nintendo Switch in April.

Nuclear Throne

The indie Super-hit from Vlambeer, finally on Nintendo Switch! Nuclear Throne is a post-apocalyptic roguelike-like top-down shooter. Not ‘the final hope of humanity’ post-apocalyptic, but ‘humanity is extinct and mutants and monsters now roam the world’ post-apocalyptic. Fight your way through the wastelands with powerful weaponry, collecting radiation to mutate some new limbs and abilities. All these things and more you could do if only you were good at this game. Can you reach the Nuclear Throne?

Out now on Nintendo Switch.

Vlambeer Arcade

Vlambeer Arcade is a collection of bite-sized games which will have a growing catalog over time. The first game in the arcade collection is called Ultra Bugs, which is a fast-paced, score-centric 2D shooter.

Coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Swimsanity!

Swimsanity! is a multiplayer underwater shooter with action-packed Co-Op and Versus game modes, all supported by online and local play. You play as the hero Mooba, who uses a variety of unique power ups and weapons to survive in this aquatic world.

Coming to Nintendo Switch this June.

Blaster Master Zero 2

Mutant Blasting Action is back! Join Jason, Eve, and Fred on an intergalactic journey! The side-scrolling/top-down hybrid action adventure gameplay returns with a brand-new sequel to “Blaster Master Zero”! Experience the yet-untold story of Jason and Eve after defeating Earth’s mutant scourge as they venture into the depths of space in their new battle tank, “GAIA-SOPHIA”!

Out now on Nintendo Switch.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Explore the world of the hit Netflix original series for yourself in the official game for Stranger Things 3!

Coming to Nintendo Switch on July 4th.

Cadence of Hyrule

In the latest rhythmic action-adventure from Brace Yourself Games, you can enjoy the gameplay of Crypt of the Necrodancer in the setting of The Legend of Zelda series. As Link—or even as Princess Zelda—you’ll explore the randomly generated overworld and dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule. Every beat of each remixed, The Legend of Zelda tune is a chance to move, attack, defend, and more, so stay one step ahead of each enemy and boss…or face the music.

Coming to Nintendo Switch this spring.